Business Reporter: Solving Retail Media’s Loyalty Challenge

How addressing the personalisation gap can turn retail media spend into customer loyalty

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, SAP Emarsys explores how retail media—despite explosive growth—has not yet fully delivered on the promise of long-term customer loyalty. The key challenge? A growing personalisation gap. While nearly two-thirds of consumers express a desire for personalised experiences, more than half believe that brands are falling short in delivering them.The report reveals that although retail media provides brands with access to highly visible, high-intent audiences, marketers often lack the necessary insights to create meaningful, tailored interactions. Drawing on new research from its Global Consumer Products Engagement Report, SAP Emarsys reveals that only 36% of consumer product marketers consider their campaigns to be truly personalised, despite rising customer expectations and growing investments in digital media.To close this gap, brands are turning to first-party data strategies powered by platforms like SAP Emarsys. With robust tools that collect and unify customer data from email, apps, and in-store experiences, marketers can deliver consistent and contextually relevant communications across all channels. Case studies such as Ferrara, the company behind Nerds and Jelly Belly, demonstrate how real-time data integration can transform fragmented interactions into seamless customer journeys.By combining elements such as first party data, advanced segmentation, and personalised content generation, retail brands can engage shoppers more meaningfully—enhancing brand perception and loyalty over time. Furthermore, by integrating SAP Emarsys with ad-tech partners’ commerce platforms , marketers can deliver smarter, data-driven and highly relevant advertising and extend personalised campaigns across channels and devices. Aligning loyalty strategies with advertising efforts, means marketers can ensure consistent messaging from first impression to final conversion.To learn more about how brands can evolve from transactional marketing to long-term customer engagement, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About SAP EmarsysSAP Emarsys is the customer engagement solution of Intelligent CX from SAP, empowering businesses to deliver personalized, AI-driven, omnichannel experiences. Built for scalability and extensibility, Intelligent CX from SAP integrates commerce, sales, service, marketing, and customer data, enabling businesses to exceed customer expectations with real-time, relevant engagement. From digitally native disruptors to global enterprises, SAP Emarsys helps bring out the best CX in every business by meeting customers where they are with the products, information, and experiences they need, exactly when and where they need them.For more information, visit www.emarsys.com

