Global Virtual Biopsy Market To Reach $1.12 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 12.0%.

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Virtual Biopsy Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Virtual Biopsy Market?

The virtual biopsy market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $0.63 billion in 2024 to $0.71 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic methods, growing preference for early disease detection, rising efficiency in medical imaging software, increasing patient convenience and comfort, and rising availability of telemedicine services.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24424&type=smp

What Is The Projected Growth Rate And Market Size Of The Global Virtual Biopsy Market?

The virtual biopsy market size is expected to see significant expansion in the next few years, as it is forecasted to grow to $1.12 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.0%. This growth in the forecast period can primarily be attributed to a growing focus on cost-effective healthcare solutions, a shift towards preventive healthcare measures, increasing demand for personalized medicine, rising demand for minimally invasive cancer treatments, and the growing importance of precision oncology.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Virtual Biopsy Market?

Another significant driver of the virtual biopsy market is the rising prevalence of oncological disorders. These health conditions, related to cancer, involve abnormal cells growing and spreading in the body. The increasing prevalence of such disorders primarily stems from lifestyle changes such as poor diet, physical inactivity, tobacco use, and increasing exposure to environmental pollutants.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Virtual Biopsy Market?

Emerging trends framing the forecast period include the development of imaging sensors, multimodal biopsy techniques, integration with robotics for precision, innovation in non-invasive biomarker detection, and the coupling with three-dimensional 3D visualization tools. Virtual biopsy enhances the diagnosis and monitoring of these conditions by offering non-invasive, real-time imaging insights, reducing the need for traditional tissue biopsies while improving accuracy and patient safety. For instance, in July 2024, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, an Australia-based government agency, the number of cancer cases diagnosed in Australia rose to 160,570 in 2022, marking an increase of 3,789 cases compared to 156,781 in 2021. Therefore, the rising prevalence of oncological disorders bolsters the growth of the virtual biopsy market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-biopsy-global-market-report

Which Key Industry Players Are Contributing To The Growth Of The Virtual Biopsy Market?

Prominent companies operating in the virtual biopsy market include Canon Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Olympus Corporation, Hologic Inc., Illumina Inc., Guardant Health Inc., Esaote S.p.A, Samsung Medison Co Ltd., Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, Freenome Holdings Inc., Perspectum Ltd., QUIBIM S.L, IQ-AI Limited, BrainSpec Inc., Oncoustics Inc, ImageBiopsy Lab GmbH, AI Metrics LLC, and Deep Bio Inc.

These industry leaders are focusing on developing technologically advanced solutions and obtaining clearances like the magnetic resonance spectroscopy MRS platform to enhance non-invasive diagnostic accuracy and provide real-time analysis for early disease detection and personalized treatment.

How Is The Global Virtual Biopsy Market Segmented?

The virtual biopsy market report segments the market by target therapeutic areas, cancer targeted, imaging technologies, and end users into the following subsegments by various disorders and conditions.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Virtual Biopsy Market?

By geography, North America was the largest region in this market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Virtual Reality Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-reality-devices-global-market-report

Virtual Reality Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-reality-services-global-market-report

Smart Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-biopsy-devices-global-market-report

The Business Research Company truly understands the pulse of your target domains. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, we offer comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the expertise of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, we ensure you stay ahead in your game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.