Minister Gwede Mantashe visits Renergen’s Virginia Gas Project in Free State, 20 Jun
The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr Gwede Mantashe, will visit Renergen’s Virginia Gas Project in Free State on Friday, 20 June 2025, to assess progress on South Africa’s first onshore natural gas exploration and helium liquefaction operation.
The project is expected to boost regional economic development, create jobs, and position the area as a key hub in the global helium and LNG markets.
Renergen is the country’s first integrated producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and 99.999% pure liquid helium, extracted and processed from vast proven gas reserves underpinning the Virginia Gas Project.
Members of the media are invited to join Minister Mantashe as follows:
Date: Friday, 20 June 2025
Time: 09h30
Venue: Renergen - Virginia Gas Project, Welkom, Free State Province.
