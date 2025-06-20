Minister Gwede Mantashe visits Renergen’s Virginia Gas Project in Free State, 20 Jun

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr Gwede Mantashe, will visit Renergen’s Virginia Gas Project in Free State on Friday, 20 June 2025, to assess progress on South Africa’s first onshore natural gas exploration and helium liquefaction operation.

The project is expected to boost regional economic development, create jobs, and position the area as a key hub in the global helium and LNG markets.

Renergen is the country’s first integrated producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and 99.999% pure liquid helium, extracted and processed from vast proven gas reserves underpinning the Virginia Gas Project.

