Virtual Reality In Education Market Report For M&A, Expansion, And Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

Virtual Reality In Education Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Virtual Reality In Education Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The Global Virtual Reality In Education Market Report 2025 forecasts a steep growth in the market size, with a rise projected from $16.13 billion in 2024 to $22.26 billion in 2025. Hitting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 38.0%, the market accounted for an increased adoption of online education, growing demand for interactive and personalized learning experiences, and a rising acceptance of virtual learning environments during the historical duration.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Virtual Reality In Education Market Size?

According to the latest report by the Business Research Company, the virtual reality in education market size is set to witness an exponential surge in the upcoming years. The report estimates it will burgeon to $86.96 billion in 2029, holding a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 40.6%. Drivers of this growth in the forecast duration include increasing internet penetration rates, growing demand for immersive learning experiences, and continual advancements in K-12, higher education, and vocational training sectors.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5611&type=smp

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Virtual Reality In Education Market?

Novel technologies in virtual reality are transforming traditional educational scenarios into interactive and immersive learning experiences. Providing a computer-generated, 3D environment for students to interact with, investment in VR has fostered the gradual replacement of physical educational tools. Virtual reality VR has demonstrated its potential to enhance comprehension and student engagement, thus driving the growth of the virtual reality in education market forward.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Virtual Reality In Education Market?

This report unveils the key industry players that have made significant contributions to the virtual reality in education market. Major companies include prominent names like Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Facebook Technologies LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, HTC Corporation, and several others. These corporations have been focussing on launching innovative systems to cater to the growing need for inclusive training in the healthcare sector.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-reality-in-education-global-market-report

How Is The Virtual Reality In Education Market Segmented?

Segmentation in the virtual reality in education market divides it based on several parameters:

1 By Component: Hardware, Solutions, and Software

2 By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

3 By Application: Residential, Academic And Training Institutions, and other applications

Subsegments of the market are further divided as:

1 By Hardware: VR Headsets, Motion Tracking Devices, Input Devices

2 By Solutions: VR Learning Platforms, Content Creation Tools, Training Simulations

3 By Software: Educational VR Applications, Curriculum Integration Software, Assessment and Evaluation Tools

What Are The Regional Insights In The Virtual Reality In Education Market?

North America emerged as the largest region in the virtual reality in education market in 2024. Regions covered in the virtual reality in education market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Virtual Reality Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-reality-devices-global-market-report

Virtual Reality Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-reality-services-global-market-report

Virtual Reality Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-reality-software-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.