AI-Powered Microsoft Dynamics 365 Industry Events from Unify Dots

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unify Dots , a Microsoft Solutions Partner and global provider of business applications, is showcasing AI-powered functionality in Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions to help businesses streamline operations, improve decision-making, and boost efficiency. These enhancements bring AI-driven automation and predictive analytics to supply chain management, finance, and customer engagement, enabling companies to optimize operations and improve customer experiences.Unify Dots will also showcase the Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft CoPilot solutions at key industry events, including:• Supercharge your Dynamics 365 Deployment with AI Tools – See how AI can automate demand planning, inventory management, procurement and order fulfillment, boosting productivity and efficiency across teams. This event will benefit manufacturers, agri-businesses, distributors and companies with complex supply chains.Event Schedule: March 19, 2025 –11:00 AM Singapore | 2:00 PM Sydney | 4:00 PM Auckland. Register here: https://tinyurl.com/Dynamics365SupplyChainandAI • Dynamics 365 Asset Management Webinar– Covering asset tracking, maintenance, functional location management, work orders, and mobile workspace features. This event will benefit businesses that have equipment management needs.Event Schedule:March 19, 2025 –11:00 AM Singapore | 2:00 PM Sydney | 4:00 PM Auckland. Register here: https://tinyurl.com/AssetMgtEventAPAC March 20, 2025 – 9:00 AM Pacific Time. https://tinyurl.com/AssetEventUSA • Demand Planning for Microsoft D365 Webinar – Exploring demand forecasting, forecast modeling, AI-powered demand analysis, and product introductions and phase outs in sales forecasts. This event will benefit any organization having complex sales forecasting needs.Event Schedule: March 26, 2025 –11:00 AM Singapore 2:00 PM Sydney | 4:00 PM Auckland. Register here: https://tinyurl.com/DemandPlanningEvent • Re-Imagine Your Manufacturing Business with Microsoft D365 Supply Chain Webinar –– Sales planning, inventory optimization, replenishment, and order fulfillment optimization for manufacturers.Event Schedule: March 31, 2025 –10:00 AM Singapore | 1:00 PM Sydney |3:00 PM Auckland. Register here: https://tinyurl.com/ReimagineYourSupplyChain “We are excited to introduce these AI-powered advancements that help businesses work smarter and faster,” said Sandeep Walia, CEO at Unify Dots. “With our deep expertise in Microsoft Dynamics 365, we empower organizations to stay ahead in an evolving market.”Unify Dots’ provides AI-driven solutions with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance, Supply Chain Management, and Customer Engagement applications, offering real-time insights, automation, and improved operational performance. Key enhancements include AI-powered demand forecasting, intelligent purchase order processing, inventory planning optimization, automated financial reconciliation, and AI-driven customer service chatbots.Businesses can explore these innovations at upcoming events or connect with Unify Dots to learn more about AI-enabled Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions.About Unify DotsUnify Dots is a global business solutions provider specializing in Microsoft Dynamics Business Applications, Data & AI and App Development. Headquartered in Seattle, WA, Unify Dots helps businesses leverage intelligent, scalable, and secure Microsoft cloud-based solutions for finance, supply chain, customer engagement, sales automation, customer service and field service. Unify Dots has presence in Asia-Pacific, Australia & New Zealand, North America, and Europe. Unify Dots is also committed to improving the world and has pledged donating at least 25% of its profit towards the case of helping educate children from low-income families across the world and especially in developing countries.For more information, please visit https://unifydots.com/ USA: +1 206 452-7498Philippines: +63 2 8271 2458Australia: +61 2 9053 4872Shanelle GavinaUnify Dots+65 3165 0911info@unifydots.com

