Digiarty Releases VideoProc Converter AI 7.5 for Mac with Advanced AI Noise Suppression for Audio and Video

Digiarty's VideoProc Converter AI for Mac 7.5 adds standalone Audio AI with noise suppression in its latest update.

Whether you're recording a podcast, filming a vlog, or editing an online course, crystal-clear sound is now just a few clicks away.” — Huston Xu, Development Manager at VideoProc

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software, a leading developer of multimedia processing tools, has officially launched VideoProc Converter AI 7.5 for Mac, introducing a powerful new Audio AI module that brings professional-grade Noise Suppression technology to Mac users of all levels. The update is now available and free to existing users, expanding the software’s suite of AI-powered tools for content creation, audio cleanup, and video enhancement.

The newly added AI Noise Suppression feature is designed to tackle one of the most persistent challenges in multimedia production: background noise. Whether for filming outdoors, recording an interview, producing an online course, or conducting a virtual meeting, unwanted sounds can severely impact the clarity and professionalism of video or audio content. With VideoProc Converter AI 7.5, Mac users can now effortlessly remove distractions like wind, traffic, hissing, keyboard taps, or crowd chatter from their recordings, and deliver crisp, studio-like sound with just a few clicks.

This breakthrough is made possible by deep and recurrent neural networks (DNNs/RNNs) that accurately identify and isolate unwanted sounds from speech or primary audio. The tool works seamlessly with virtually all audio and video file formats, including MP4, MOV, MP3, and WAV. With automated processing and batch file support, creators can process multiple files at once to save valuable time while ensuring professional-quality output.

Enhancing Audio for Creators, Educators, and Professionals

VideoProc Converter AI 7.5 is purpose-built to meet the needs of a wide range of users. For content creators and vloggers, the new noise suppression feature ensures outdoor footage is free from wind gusts or street noise, making audio clearer and more immersive for audiences. Podcasters can use the tool to remove background hums, mic hisses, and echo, helping voices sound more polished and listener-friendly without investing in expensive hardware or editing suites.

Business users can rely on the tool to clean up virtual meeting recordings by removing tapping, typing, or sidebar conversations, making content more focused and easier to share with teams. For musicians and audio producers, VideoProc’s intelligent filters reduce interference in raw tracks, enabling sharper demos or mixes without the need for extensive post-processing. Meanwhile, educators creating online courses or webinars can improve intelligibility by eliminating low-frequency noise and environmental distractions that would otherwise compete with instructional speech.

Building on a Strong AI Foundation for macOS

This update follows a major milestone earlier this year, when VideoProc Converter AI introduced Video AI and Image AI features to macOS. These AI modules empower users to upscale low-resolution videos and photos, generate smoother frame sequences, restore blurred facial details in portraits, and even colorize black-and-white imagery—tasks that once required advanced editing skills or multiple software platforms.

Now with the addition of Audio AI, VideoProc Converter AI becomes a truly comprehensive media enhancement solution for Mac, offering a unified interface where users can process video, image, and audio files with AI precision and speed—all supported by GPU acceleration.

Huston Xu, Development Manager at VideoProc, emphasized that the release of the new AI audio tools is part of a larger vision. “We’re committed to continuously expanding our AI suite for Mac,” he said. “Each update brings us closer to making professional-grade editing tools accessible to every user—whether you're working in a home studio or editing on the go.”

Pricing and Availability

VideoProc Converter AI 7.5 for Mac is available now. Existing users can download the update at no cost to unlock the new Audio AI module. New users can purchase the Premium 365 plan at a discounted rate using the coupon code “VIPSAVE”. The plan includes a one-year subscription for three Macs at only $25.95, averaging just $2.16 per month, with full access to all features, updates, and priority support.

For more details, visit:

https://www.videoproc.com/video-converting-software/

About VideoProc

Founded in 2018, VideoProc is redefining media processing by integrating powerful AI technologies with efficient, hardware-accelerated video and audio editing and conversion solutions.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, Inc., the creative force behind VideoProc, WinXDVD, and Aiarty, has been at the forefront of desktop multimedia software development since 2006. With a broad portfolio that includes AI-driven video, image, and audio enhancement alongside digital media conversion and editing tools, Digiarty Software continues to expand its global user base with innovative, customer-centric solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.videoproc.com/.

