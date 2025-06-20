NEBRASKA, June 20 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Celebrates Ruling Protecting Nebraska Nursing Homes From Biden-era Rule

LINCOLN, NE -- Today, Governor Jim Pillen celebrated a federal court ruling that blocked a Biden-era rule that would have put critical nursing homes in rural Nebraska out of business.

In November 2023, Gov. Pillen joined fellow Republican Governors in submitting a letter to the Biden administration objecting to the impact of proposed federal staffing requirements on long term care facilities. The burdensome and arbitrary new rules would have been nearly impossible for many nursing homes to meet and could have forced their closure.

“This decision is an important and significant win for Nebraska seniors,” said Gov. Pillen. “The overturned rule was issued without regard for the needs of rural America and would have hurt our seniors. With this court ruling, our rural nursing homes can rest easy that they will not be subjected to baseless and arbitrary staffing requirements that would have certainly impacted the quality of care and their ability to remain open. I am grateful to Attorney General Hilgers and his team for their work representing the State of Nebraska in this case.”

A link to the Attorney General’s news release regarding this ruling is available here:

https://ago.nebraska.gov/news/attorney-general-hilgers-announces-victor…