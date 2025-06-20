American Country Rocker Grady McAuliffe to Perform at Madame’s Bardello for Laconia NH Bike Week 2025

Grady McAuliffe at Madame's Bardello Grady McAuliffe, Behind That Bar Madame's Bardello Logo

Country rock singer-songwriter Grady McAuliffe will perform at Madame's Bardello on Friday, June 20, 2025 in celebration of Laconia Motorcycle Week.

LACONIA, NH, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American country rock singer-songwriter Grady McAuliffe, fresh off the release of his debut radio single and hit music video, “On the Edge,” will perform at Madame’s Bardello, in Laconia, New Hampshire, on June 20, 2025, at 7:30pm.

McAuliffe is also touring to promote his upcoming single, ”Behind That Bar,” being released by Pilot Light Records on July 11, 2025. By all account, Madame’s Bardello may be the perfect setting for McAuliffe to present his new country song:

“Behind that Bar is a smoky, slow-burning anthem about the bar where everyone’s got a story and no one’s completely innocent. It was born from real nights and real people - those hazy, reckless moments when whiskey blurs the lines, lust rewrites the rules, and regret’s always the last to leave,” he said.

McAuliffe’s concert will be part of Laconia’s annual Motorcycle Week celebration. Madame’s Bardello is located at 70 Endicott Street N in the Weirs Beach area of Laconia, NH.

The Laconia Motorcycle Week rally, often mentioned in the same breath as events in Daytona, Florida and Sturgis, South Dakota, motorcycle rallies which draw over a million riders and motorcycle enthusiasts, combined, every year, draws the unique distinction of being the oldest rally of its kind in the United States, founded in 2017.

McAuliffe was booked for the event by Jenny Vicious of Left Lane Collective, upon the recommendation of John Kunz at Rock Rock Radio. Left Lane Collective, one of the top booking agencies in the national bike rally scene, is based in Columbia, SC.

“Left Lane is unique - in fact I'm fully against the word "agency," because Left Lane is so much more. It's a brand that thrives off of working with other artists who feel passionate about music. It embodies the spirit of non-commercial authenticity similar to the iconic Viper Room. Dedicated to the love of music, Left Lane is passionate about curating an artist portfolio tailored to showcase genuine talent and individuality…” said Vicious.

I’m so thankful to be playing this show, thanks to Jenny Vicious for putting all of this together, and honored to be performing during Laconia Motorcycle Week, literally the oldest bike rally in the USA - that’s bad ass!” said McAuliffe.

Legal Disclaimer:

