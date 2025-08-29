Litchfield CT-Rockers Northfield Release Third Single Some Days

Some Days Cover Art Litchfield CT Band Northfield Pilot Light Records of Norwalk, CT

Building up to the release of its debut album, Litchfield-CT based rock band Northfield has released its third single "Some Days" on Pilot Light Records

The endless days just come and go in a blur, year after year. It can be hard to hold on to who you really are and what you really want to be doing with your life.” — Jesse Perkins

LITCHFIELD , CT, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northfield continue the build-up to its anticipated debut album with the release of it's third single, Some Days, on Pilot Light Records.

Following the heartfelt storytelling of songwriter Jesse Perkins of "It’s Too Easy" and the nostalgic feel of "Let Me Break Your Heart Tonight," Northfield's new song "Some Days" dives into the struggle to hold on to your true self in a world that can wear you down with routine.

“Like most of our songs, this one started off trying to be a Neil Young song, but unlike most of our songs ended up sounding a little like Fleetwood Mac. The first attempt at this song was way back in 1995, and parts of it can be heard with different lyrics on my college band, Maxwell’s 6-song cassette tape ha! Special thanks to the band Record Affair for backing vocals.”

Beyond its roots, Some Days resonates with a universal message.

“For many of us, the endless days just come and go in a blur, year after year,” Jesse explains. “We get up and go to work or school, and basically do the same thing over and over again. It can be hard to hold on to who you really are and what you really want to be doing with your life. This song is about that.”

“Northfield has a strong ability to take personal reflections and make them feel universal. Some Days captures that feeling of routine that so many of us get caught in. It’s both nostalgic and energizing," said Kyle Root of Pilot Light Records.

With "Some Days," Northfield taps into a bittersweet but relatable reflection on the passage of time.

This is the third single released by Pilot Light Records leading up to Northfield’s debut album — a record shaped by decades of experience. With each release, the band is revealing more of the album’s depth and scope, setting the stage for their most ambitious statement yet.

"Some Days" is out now on all major streaming platforms, with an Official Music Video on YouTube.

Northfield - Some Days (Official Music Video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.