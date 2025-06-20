DonutNV Opens New Lake Norman, North Carolina Location, Bringing Joy & Sweet Treats to the Community
Entrepreneurs Nikki and Sylvia Steinheiser launch new DonutNV mobile donut trailer focused on community outreach, fundraising and creating memorable experiences
As first-time business owners, the team’s focus is on community outreach, marketing, fundraising and creating memorable experiences for customers of all ages. "Our goal is to connect with local causes, bring excitement to events, and build lasting relationships with our neighbors," says franchise owner Nikki Steinheiser.
The new location will offer a variety of classic and seasonally inspired mini donut flavors, including their signature cinnamon sugar donuts, paired with fresh squeezed lemonade in 7 refreshing fruit flavors. The location will also offer specialty beverages such as their fresh-brewed coffee, warm apple cider and hot chocolate, sure to delight children of all ages. The team is committed to serving smiles and providing a fun, friendly environment that reflects the values of the DonutNV brand. “We’re most excited about spreading joy through our donuts and lemonade and making a positive impact on our community.”
Focused on making DonutNV a staple in the Lake Norman area over the next several years with plans to expand their fleet of trailers, the duo is excited to make the Lake Norman area sweeter one donut at a time. “DonutNV represents high quality products in a fun environment that everyone enjoys,” says Nikki. “We love how much time, energy and thought has been put into making the DonutNV brand what it is today, and we can't wait to contribute to its future success.”
Join us in celebrating this exciting new chapter for the Steinheiser family! Donut miss out on supporting their new business by following DonutNV of Lake Norman, North Carolina on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.DonutNV.com to book their truck for your next party, fundraiser or event!
