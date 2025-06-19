Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,440 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,994 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Suspect in Pitts Place Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a homicide that occurred in Southeast.

On Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at approximately 12:41 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2300 block of Pitts Place, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving measures failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 32-year-old Tequila Parker of Southeast, DC.

On Wednesday, June 18, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 20-year-old Mercury Ford III of Southeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder While Armed (Premeditated).

CCN: 25078905

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Arrests Suspect in Pitts Place Homicide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more