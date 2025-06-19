MPD Arrests Suspect in Pitts Place Homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a homicide that occurred in Southeast.
On Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at approximately 12:41 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2300 block of Pitts Place, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving measures failed, the victim was pronounced dead.
The decedent has been identified as 32-year-old Tequila Parker of Southeast, DC.
On Wednesday, June 18, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 20-year-old Mercury Ford III of Southeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder While Armed (Premeditated).
CCN: 25078905
###
