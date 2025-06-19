STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates suspicious death in Woodbury

WOODBURY, Vermont (Thursday, June 19, 2025) — The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death in the Washington County town of Woodbury.

The investigation began at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 19, 2025, when police received a report that a body had been found at a roadside pull-off along Route 14. First responders arrived and confirmed the individual, a woman, was deceased. Investigators are treating the death as suspicious. No one is currently in custody.

This investigation is in its preliminary phase and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit.

Once CSST completes its work processing the scene, the victim’s body will be taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to confirm identity and determine the cause and manner of death. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case should call the Vermont State Police in Berlin at 802-229-9191 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is currently available. The state police will provide updates as the investigation progresses.

