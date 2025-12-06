Derby Barracks / VCOR and Identity Theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5006546
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 12/5/2025 0850 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Barton, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Identity Theft
ACCUSED: Alyssa Lamadeleine
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a conditions of release violation in Barton, VT. Investigation revealed the victim of a previous incident had received a mailed letter from Alyssa Lamadeleine, age 31 of Orleans, VT, who was being held on pretrial detention at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington, VT. Lamadeleine was found to have active conditions of release that prohibited her from contacting this individual, and she had utilized the name of another individual to conceal her identity when sending the letter.
South Burlington Police Department issued Lamadeleine a citation to appear in Orleans Criminal Court on 12/8/2025 at 12:30PM to be arraigned on charges of Violation of Conditions of Release and Identity Theft. Lamadeleine continued to be held at CRCF on the underlying case.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/8/2025 1230PM
COURT: Orleans Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without on prior incident
MUG SHOT: Not included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.