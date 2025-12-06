Derby Barracks / VCOR and Identity Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A5006546

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 12/5/2025 0850 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barton, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Identity Theft

ACCUSED: Alyssa Lamadeleine

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a conditions of release violation in Barton, VT. Investigation revealed the victim of a previous incident had received a mailed letter from Alyssa Lamadeleine, age 31 of Orleans, VT, who was being held on pretrial detention at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington, VT. Lamadeleine was found to have active conditions of release that prohibited her from contacting this individual, and she had utilized the name of another individual to conceal her identity when sending the letter.

South Burlington Police Department issued Lamadeleine a citation to appear in Orleans Criminal Court on 12/8/2025 at 12:30PM to be arraigned on charges of Violation of Conditions of Release and Identity Theft. Lamadeleine continued to be held at CRCF on the underlying case.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/8/2025 1230PM

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without on prior incident

MUG SHOT: Not included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov