Construction Continues On Highways 2 and 13 Assiniboia Partnership Project

June 19, 2025

Today, Highways Minister David Marit and the Town of Assiniboia celebrated the ongoing progress of a more than $10.6 million partnership project that will improve Highways 2 and 13, while strengthening the heart of the community.

"Our provincial government is proud to play a role improving these key transportation arteries through Assiniboia, which is a service hub for the region," Marit said. "These highways when completed will better support Saskatchewan's export-based economy, local agriculture, tourism and businesses in the centre of town."

The 4.96 km project involves:

The rehabilitation and repaving of Highway 2 (also known as Empire Road and Centre Street) from Leeville Street to north of Highway 13, along with Highway 13 (also known as First Avenue West and First Avenue East) from Centre Street to Leeville Street.

Curb and sidewalk replacements along the route.

"We are incredibly grateful for the investment in this vital infrastructure project," Assiniboia Mayor Sharon Schauenberg said. "Improved roads mean safer travel, more efficient transportation, and long-term benefits for our residents and local economy."

The Ministry of Highways is investing more than $10.17 million toward the project. The Town of Assiniboia is investing up to $485,000.

On-site project work began this spring and is expected to be completed this fall, pending weather.

Motorists are reminded to obey all signage and flag persons in the area and to check the Highway Hotline at https://hotline.gov.sk.ca/ for construction updates before heading out.

