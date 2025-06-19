Saskatchewan Wildfire Update - June 19

CANADA, June 20 - Released on June 19, 2025

As of 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 19, there are 19 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, four are categorized as contained, four are not contained, eight are ongoing assessment and three are listed as protecting values.

This year, Saskatchewan has had 265 wildfires, which is well above the five-year average of 158 to date.

Five communities remain under an evacuation order: Creighton, Denare Beach, East Trout Lake, Whelan Bay and priority individuals in Cumberland House.

There are approximately 2,000 evacuees remaining, 300 of which are supported by the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) in hotels or staying with friends and family.

The SPSA has established a Recovery Task Force that includes representatives from the Ministries of Health, Social Services, Government Relations and others as needed to assist communities that were devastated by the recent wildfires. The Recovery Task Force will be focused on the tasks needed to help communities rebuild. More information will be provided regarding the work being undertaken by the Recovery Task Force in the near future.

Over $3.8 million has been transferred to communities that are distributing the $500 Government of Saskatchewan payments directly to their residents. The SPSA is continuing to coordinate with communities that have asked for its support in distributing payments. The SPSA will be delivering over $160,000 directly to residents of Denare Beach in the coming days.

Evacuees who have not yet registered are encouraged to do so through the Sask Evac Web Application or by calling 1-855-559-5502 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. for assistance.

Evacuees supported by the Canadian Red Cross can call 1-800-863-6582 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. A full list of evacuated and repatriated communities can be found on the Information for Evacuees webpage.

The latest information, an interactive fire ban map, frequently asked questions, fire risk maps and fire prevention tips can be found at saskpublicsafety.ca.

Established in 2017, the SPSA is a treasury board crown corporation responsible for wildfire management, emergency management, Sask911, SaskAlert, the Civic Addressing Registry, the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program and fire safety.

-30-

