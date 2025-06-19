Governor Abbott Announces John Paul Mitchell Systems Headquarters In Dallas County

TEXAS, June 19 - June 19, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

NOTE: TEF grant amount has been corrected.

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that John Paul Mitchell Systems (JPMS) will expand their corporate headquarters from California to Dallas County, Texas, and establish a new global product distribution center. JPMS is one of the world’s leading professional hair care brands, distributing its products under familiar brands like Paul Mitchell, Tea Tree, and Neuro to over 30 countries. This project will create 80 new jobs and more than $12 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $640,000 has been extended to JPMS. In addition, the company has been offered an $8,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus.

“Texas is the headquarters of headquarters,” said Governor Abbott. “This $12 million investment by John Paul Mitchell Systems to expand their corporate headquarters to Texas and establish a new global product distribution center in Wilmer will create 80 new good-paying jobs for hardworking Texans. With our skilled and growing workforce, leading position in U.S. and global markets, and the strongest pro-growth economic policies in America, we will continue to attract more headquarters and create more jobs across our great state.”

“I’m honored that John Paul Mitchell Systems was selected as a grant recipient through the Texas Enterprise Fund, enabling us to establish a major facility in Texas to serve U.S. and global markets,” said John Paul Mitchell Systems co-founder John Paul DeJoria. “I’ve resided in Austin for 25 years and have the privilege of being deeply involved with the community — I know this initiative plays a key role in encouraging businesses like ours to invest in the local economy. We’re grateful to Governor Abbott and the State of Texas for their warm welcome and support and look forward to contributing to the entrepreneurial spirit and economic growth that make Texas such a special place to do business."

“The City of Wilmer, southern Dallas County, and Senate District 23 are excited to welcome the corporate headquarters of John Paul Mitchell Systems,” said Senator Royce West. “The expansion of this global company will bring jobs to the area as well as contribute to the economic success of Dallas County and our state. I am grateful that our state has incentives like the Texas Enterprise Fund that we can utilize to attract business to cities, like Wilmer. This is yet another corporate headquarters expanding to the DFW metroplex, and I am excited to see this type of business activity in southern Dallas County. I look forward to watching JPMS’s continued growth and its positive impact on the district.”

“I’m thrilled that we were able to secure the expansion of this headquarters to House District 109,” said Representative Aicha Davis. “Our district is bustling with opportunity, and we have a talented workforce here ready to fill these new high-paying jobs. We welcome JPMS to Wilmer, and I thank the Governor and Speaker of the House for their support and collaboration in securing these grants and jobs.”

“The City of Wilmer is proud to welcome John Paul Mitchell Systems to our growing business community,” said Mayor Sheila Petta. “This investment brings not only new jobs and economic development but also increased visibility to Wilmer as a destination for major industry. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership creates for our residents and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our local economy and future growth.”

“Welcoming John Paul Mitchell Systems to the City of Wilmer is a testament to our city's strategic location, robust infrastructure, and business-friendly environment,” said City of Wilmer Economic Development Director Rona Stringfellow. “We are committed to supporting JPMS's growth and success, and we look forward to the positive impact this expansion will have on our community.”

TEF is a performance-based grant that may be awarded to a business relocation or expansion project for which one Texas site is in competition with out-of-state locations to create new, good-paying jobs in the community and attract significant new capital investment to the state.