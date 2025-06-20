Connecticut’s Legends Auto Boutique Emerges as National Leader in Luxury Car Customization

Giovanni “Gio” Petruzziello

NORTH HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As luxury car customization surges across the U.S., one Connecticut-based shop is leading the charge with bold, next-generation builds and a fast-growing national following. Legends Auto Boutique , founded by automotive entrepreneur Giovanni “Gio” Petruzziello, is gaining recognition for transforming high-performance vehicles into fully personalized machines that blend engineering precision with street-ready design. From lifted trucks to supercharged exotics, The LAB is setting a new standard for what it means to “build custom.”“We’re not here to bring the past back to life—we’re building what’s next. We take a vision, put it on wheels, and give it a heartbeat,” says Petruzziello, founder of Legends Auto Boutique and LGND Supply Co. “Everything we touch has to be clean, loud, and undeniable. That’s the standard.”Based in a state-of-the-art facility in North Haven, The LAB (as it’s known) is more than a shop—it’s part creative studio, part showroom, and part car culture hub. Their team specializes in high-end customizations on vehicles with MSRPs of $50K and up—offering widebody kits, premium wraps, LED lighting, ceramic coatings, paint protection, performance upgrades, and even dealership-grade resale services.For a growing number of clients, these builds double as long-term investments—well-crafted, customized machines that can hold and increase in value. The custom scene is shifting fast: what used to be weekend garage projects has evolved into a full-blown design movement. At The LAB, it’s led by a young, hungry team building with precision and pride.“When someone gets in one of our builds, they feel it. It's not just transportation—it’s a statement, a brand, a piece of them,” Petruzziello says.That level of connection is echoed by clients from all walks of life. “I do deep research before I make big decisions,” says Jesse D., who brought his 2025 Audi RS6 Avant Performance to The LAB. “This was my first time customizing a car on this level, and they blew me away. Sam guided me through everything—from exhaust options to paint-matched headlights. I wouldn’t change a thing.”Another customer, Sebastian Cruz, had followed The LAB on social for years before booking his first appointment. “They took their time, treated me with real respect, and made sure every detail was perfect. My car looked absolutely amazing.”For Joseph Albanese, it was a full dream build on his C8 Corvette—complete with new wheels, a supercharger, underglow, demon eyes, and a titanium exhaust. “The communication was excellent, and the ideas they brought to the table were things I wouldn’t have come up with myself. The result speaks for itself—I’ll be back.”And for others, like Samy, it’s about elite-level results and value. “They did a flawless ceramic tint and titanium exhaust on my brand-new C8. Best work I’ve seen in Connecticut. I tell everyone I know to go to The LAB.”Whether it’s a slammed and wrapped Ford F-250 with digital accents or a blackout SUV with full lighting and performance upgrades, The LAB’s builds hit different. And with events like “Cars & Coffee” and “Stars & Cars,” the shop has become a magnet for car lovers across New England who want more than just a clean ride—they want culture.About Giovanni “Gio” PetruzzielloGio grew up obsessed with anything on wheels. He was modifying RC trucks as a kid, wiring LEDs into pickups as a teen, and eventually launched his first company out of a backyard shed. By 25, he had turned that passion into a brand that now leads a new wave of high-end customization. Through Legends Auto Boutique, he builds luxury-level custom cars with unmatched attention to detail. And through LGND Supply Co., he gives fans a chance to win fully built custom trucks, while using the platform to build community and give back.

