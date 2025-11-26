Gorayeb & Associates Distributed 2,000 Free Turkeys at NYC & Long Island Thanksgiving Events

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gorayeb & Associates , widely recognized throughout New York as The Lawyers of the People , completed its Annual Thanksgiving Event, distributing 2,000 free turkeys to families across New York City and Long Island in the days leading up to the holiday. In addition, the firm donated 1,000 turkeys to support Nassau County’s Annual Turkey Distribution, helping to feed hundreds of additional households throughout the county.The firm’s direct events took place on Saturday, November 22nd at World of Life Church in Freeport, NY, and on Sunday, November 23rd at Corona Plaza in Queens. Distribution began at 12:00 p.m. at both locations and continued while supplies lasted. Hundreds of families attended each site, receiving a turkey to bring home for their holiday meal.This year, Gorayeb & Associates also expanded its impact by partnering with Nassau County Executive Bruce A. Blakeman and the Nassau County Office of Hispanic Affairs. In a letter to the firm, Herberth A. Flores, Executive Director of the Office of Hispanic Affairs, expressed deep appreciation for the donation of 1,000 turkeys, noting that the contribution “made a profound impact” and allowed families to celebrate Thanksgiving “with dignity and joy.” The county highlighted that Gorayeb & Associates’ generosity helped uplift entire communities during a time of heightened need and strengthened collaborative efforts to serve vulnerable residents.“The families who keep this city standing deserve a Thanksgiving without stress or sacrifice,” said Christopher J. Gorayeb, Founder and Managing Partner of Gorayeb & Associates. “This community has trusted us for more than forty years, and we wanted to show them our deepest gratitude. We’re proud to support families not only in the five boroughs, but in Nassau County as well.”Staff members, volunteers, community organizations, and local partners were present at each distribution site to ensure an organized, welcoming, and efficient process. Media outlets were invited for interviews and B-roll from 11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m. at both locations.About Gorayeb & Associates, P.C. Founded in 1981, Gorayeb & Associates, P.C. is one of New York's leading personal injury law firms, specializing in construction accident litigation. The firm has represented more than 12,000 injured workers and secured over $2 billion in verdicts and settlements. The firm provides bilingual legal services and free community education to immigrant and working-class communities across the five boroughs.Media Contact

