Lake Agassiz Rest Area closed for repairs

FARGO, N.D. – The Lake Agassiz Rest Area building closed at noon Wednesday, June 18, for repairs.

The rest area is located approximately on I-29 near the South Dakota border at mile marker 3 northbound.

The rest area will remain closed until repairs are completed. At this time there is no estimation on a timeline.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

