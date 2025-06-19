Lake Agassiz Rest Area closed for repairs
FARGO, N.D. – The Lake Agassiz Rest Area building closed at noon Wednesday, June 18, for repairs.
The rest area is located approximately on I-29 near the South Dakota border at mile marker 3 northbound.
The rest area will remain closed until repairs are completed. At this time there is no estimation on a timeline.
For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.
