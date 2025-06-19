Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,450 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,988 in the last 365 days.

Lake Agassiz Rest Area closed for repairs

FARGO, N.D. – The Lake Agassiz Rest Area building closed at noon Wednesday, June 18, for repairs.

The rest area is located approximately on I-29 near the South Dakota border at mile marker 3 northbound.

The rest area will remain closed until repairs are completed. At this time there is no estimation on a timeline.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lake Agassiz Rest Area closed for repairs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more