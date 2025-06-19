HOUSING FAIR & EXPO A SUCCESS IN PLAINFIELD NJ

Thank you for joining NCJAR and the City of Plainfield at the Housing Fair & Expo! Your support helped make the event a great success!

PLAINFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Central Jersey Association of REALTORS NCJAR ), in partnership with the City of Plainfield , proudly hosted a successful Housing Fair & Expo on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Charles & Anna Booker Elementary School.The event brought together hundreds of attendees, including first-time homebuyers, renters, and current homeowners eager to access critical housing resources, attend educational workshops, and speak directly with trusted experts. Local lenders, nonprofit agencies, and housing counselors were on-site to offer information on mortgage products, down payment assistance, foreclosure prevention programs, and more.A Community-Driven Success - NCJAR extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended, volunteered, exhibited, and supported this important event. We especially recognize the City of Plainfield for their partnership and commitment to housing education and equity in our communities.“This event was a testament to what we can achieve through strong collaboration,” said Jeff Jones, 2025 NCJAR President. “The turnout and engagement proved that there is both a need and a passion for making homeownership accessible for more families in New Jersey.”Looking Ahead - NCJAR remains committed to continuing its outreach and advocacy efforts throughout the region. If you were unable to attend, or want to stay informed about future housing events and resources, please visit www.homebuyer.ncjar.com for updates.Together, we are building stronger communities—one homeowner at a time.

