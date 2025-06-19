Mayhew Tools Unveils Professional-Grade 21 Pc. Punch and Chisel Foam Set

Mayhew Tools 21 Pc. Punch and Chisel Foam Set

A durable and organized solution for precision work across industries

TURNERS FALLS, MA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) announces the launch of its new 21 Pc. Punch and Chisel Foam Set , part number 60210F. Built with durability and precision in mind, this set includes a full range of punches and chisels that are expertly designed to meet the demands of professionals and DIYers requiring high-performance tools.Crafted from high-quality alloy steel, each set is ground to a sharp cutting edge, while the punches are precision CNC-machined to meet the tightest tolerances, ensuring reliability and accuracy. A black oxide finish enhances the durability of the tools by providing superior corrosion resistance.The 21 Pc. Punch and Chisel Set comes in a custom cut foam block, designed to fit perfectly into tool drawers, with each tool type and size clearly labeled for easy identification. This foam block not only keeps this set organized, but also ensures a snug fit for each item, eliminating movement and making retrieval effortless. The compact design helps maintain an efficient and clean workspace.The full set includes:Cold Chisels10205 - Cold Chisel 1/2" - 13mm x 6"10200 - Cold Chisel 1/4" - 6mm x 5"10212 - Cold Chisel 3/4" - 19mm x 7"10202MAY - Cold Chisel 3/8" - 10mm x 5-1/2"10209 - Cold Chisel 5/8" - 16mm x 6-1/2"16224 T60 TORXSocket Bit, 1/2” Square Drive16298 T70 TORXSocket Bit, 1/2” Square DrivePilot Punches25007 - Pilot Punch 1/4" x 5-1/2"25003 - Pilot Punch 1/8" x 4"25005 - Pilot Punch 3/16" x 4-1/2"25002 - Pilot Punch 3/32" x 3-1/2"25004 - Pilot Punch 5/32" x 4-1/2"Pin Punches21005 - Pin Punch 1/4" x 5-3/4"21002 - Pin Punch 1/8" x 4-3/4"21004 - Pin Punch 3/16" x 5-1/4"21001 - Pin Punch 3/32" x 4-1/2"21003 - Pin Punch 5/32" x 5"Brass25078 - Drift Punch 3/4" - 19mm x 12"25095 - Line-Up Punch 3/8" - 10mm x 10"Center Punch24002 - Center Punch 3/16" - 5mm x 5"Line-Up Punch22010 - Line-Up Punch 1/8" - 3mm x 7-7/8"Solid Punches20001 - Solid Punch 1/8" x 5"20002 - Solid Punch 3/16" x 5"Proudly made in the USA, the 21 Pc. Punch and Chisel Foam Set carries on Mayhew Tools' commitment to quality and reliability and is backed by a lifetime warranty. Mayhew Tools are sold through an extensive network of global distributors, primarily serving the industrial, automotive, and hardware markets. For more information, contact Mayhew Tools at 800.872.0037 or visit mayhew.com About Mayhew ToolsMayhew Steel Products (Mayhew Tools), founded in 1856, is an ISO 9001-certified company and the oldest punch and chisel manufacturer in the United States. Headquartered in Turners Falls, MA, the company’s transition from a small tool house to industry leader comes as a direct result of their dedication, quality, reliability, and craftsmanship. While their passion for manufacturing quality hand tools has continued to fuel its century-old product line growth. Mayhew Tools, serving primarily the Industrial, Automotive, and Hardware industries, are sold globally through an extensive distributor network. Visit mayhew.com for more information.

