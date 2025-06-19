AMMWEC Announces Changemakers Award Recipient for July 21st Conference in Washington, D.C.

AMMWEC's National Conference is scheduled for July 21 in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council ( AMMWEC ) is proud to announce that Mr. Adam Reingold and The House of Ruach Foundation, will be honored as a recipient of the Changemakers Award at AMMWEC’s upcoming conference , “National Conference of Women Changemakers: Uniting Against Hate: Building a Coalition of Women’s & Interfaith Organizations to Counter Hate, Anti-Semitism, & Extremism”, to be held on July 21, 2025, in Washington D.C.The Changemakers Award recognizes visionary women and men who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership, courage, and commitment in confronting hate, promoting peace, and advancing the rights and dignity of all communities. Mr. Reingold has been selected for his unwavering leadership of The House of Ruach Foundation in their dedication to countering antisemitism and educating girls in the remote part of Pakistan and Afghanistan. Mr. Reingold has been an exceptional leader in promoting Abraham Accords for a stronger Middle East and South Asia. This award recognizes his visionary and courageous leadership.“Our country and world need courageous leaders who dedicate themselves to truth and bettering our world” said Anila Ali , President of AMMWEC. “This award celebrates Adam’s impactful work and his role at The House of Ruach Foundation in inspiring a new generation of changemakers.”The AMMWEC Conference brings together faith leaders, policymakers, activists, and advocates to share tools for resisting hate, countering extremism, fighting antisemitism, and building inclusive societies.For press inquiries or to RSVP for the July 21 conference or awards dinner, please contact info@ammwec.org or visit www.ammwec.org/women-leader-conference-2025

