Chase Construction North West Inc., Earns 2025 GAF President's Award, Nominated for Best Roofing Company in the PNW

EDGEWOOD, WA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chase Construction North West, Inc. , a roofing contractor based in Edgewood, Washington, has been honored with the 2025 GAF 1-Star President’s Club Award, a prestigious distinction recognizing the company’s commitment to excellence in roofing craftsmanship, customer service, and business integrity. This award is one of the highest levels of recognition available to members of the GAF Master EliteContractor program.The GAF President’s Club Awards are reserved for contractors who meet rigorous criteria in areas such as performance, reliability, and ongoing training. Only a small percentage of roofing contractors nationwide earn the GAF Master Elite® certification , and even fewer go on to achieve President’s Club status. The 1-Star level designation acknowledges consistent quality and leadership in the roofing industry, making it a meaningful milestone for the team at Chase Construction North West, Inc.In addition to this national recognition, the company has also been nominated for “Best Roofing Company” in the 2025 Best of the Pacific Northwest Awards, presented by The Seattle Times. These awards celebrate outstanding local businesses across a variety of industries, with winners selected through public voting. The nomination further reflects Chase Construction’s reputation for dependable service and customer satisfaction throughout Western Washington.“We’re proud to be recognized at both the national and regional levels,” said Chase Beattie, owner of Chase Construction North West, Inc. “Receiving the GAF 1-Star President’s Club Award is a testament to our team’s dedication to doing the job right. And being nominated by our local community is equally meaningful—it’s an honor to be considered among the best roofing companies in the region.”Chase Construction North West, Inc. has served homeowners and businesses across Western Washington since 2002, offering services that include roof replacements, new installations, siding, windows, painting, and repairs for both residential and commercial properties. The company is fully licensed, bonded, and insured, and places a strong emphasis on professionalism, safety, and long-term value.Voting for the Seattle Times Best of the Pacific Northwest Awards is now open to the public from June 9 - June 27, 2025. Supporters can cast their vote for Chase Construction North West, Inc. in the “Best Roofing Company” category by visiting:ABOUT CHASE CONSTRUCTION NORTH WEST, INC.Chase Construction North West, Inc., is a licensed, bonded, and insured roofing contractor serving the greater Puget Sound area. With over three decades of experience, they specialize in providing reliable roofing repairs, replacements, installations, and maintenance services.

