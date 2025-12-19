Bowers Plumbing & Remodel Expands Service Area with New Tacoma Location

A Bowers Plumbing & Remodel technician stands beside a company service vehicle while supporting plumbing work in Pierce County..

Local, family-owned plumbing contractor expands operational focus to better support customers in Tacoma.

As a local, family-owned business, it’s important for us to stay connected to the communities where we work and to make sure customers can rely on consistent service and clear communication” — Joe Bowers, Owner of Bowers Plumbing & Remodel

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bowers Plumbing & Remodel , a local, family-owned plumbing and remodeling business, has expanded its service operations in Tacoma, Washington , as part of its continued work throughout the Puget Sound region. The expansion formalizes the company’s presence in the city and reflects an increased operational focus on customers in Tacoma and nearby communities.By refining how work in Tacoma is supported, the company aims to improve consistency and responsiveness across ongoing and future projects. Operating with a localized service structure allows for clearer communication with customers, more efficient coordination of technicians, and better alignment with the specific needs of properties in the area.Bowers Plumbing & Remodel offers a range of plumbing and remodel-related services in Tacoma, including:▪️Residential and commercial plumbing repairs▪️Water heater installation, replacement, and servicing▪️Sewer and drain cleaning, repair, and replacement▪️Fixture installation and plumbing upgrades▪️Leak detection and diagnostic services▪️Home remodeling and renovation projectsAccording to the company, the expanded focus on Tacoma aligns with its broader approach to community-based service. “Tacoma has been part of our service area for some time,” said Joe Bowers, owner of Bowers Plumbing & Remodel. “As a local, family-owned business, it’s important for us to stay connected to the communities where we work and to make sure customers can rely on consistent service and clear communication.”Bowers Plumbing & Remodel serves both residential and commercial customers and works with homeowners, property managers, and businesses on a variety of project types. These range from routine maintenance and repairs to plumbing installations associated with property improvements and remodels. The company’s service area includes multiple cities throughout the Puget Sound region, with Tacoma representing an important part of that coverage.The expanded Tacoma operations also reflect continued demand for plumbing and remodeling-related services in the area. By organizing resources with a more intentional focus on Tacoma, the company is better positioned to support current customers while accommodating future service needs without altering its overall scope of work.Customers in Tacoma can submit service inquiries or request appointments by phone or through the company’s website.ABOUT BOWERS PLUMBING & REMODELBowers Plumbing & Remodel is a local, family-owned plumbing and remodeling contractor serving residential and commercial customers throughout the Puget Sound area. The company provides plumbing repairs, system installations, and remodeling services for residential and commercial properties.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.