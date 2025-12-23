Chase Construction North West, Inc. Opens New Seattle Location to Support Service Across King County

A Chase Construction North West, Inc. roofing crew works on a residential roof.

A new Seattle location strengthens Chase Construction North West, Inc.'s ability to manage roofing and exterior projects across King County.

Having a local hub improves coordination, shortens response times, and helps us stay closely connected to our clients throughout King County. It’s a natural step forward for our team and our customers” — Chase Beattie, Owner of Chase Construction North West, Inc.

SEATLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chase Construction North West, Inc. , a family-owned roofing and exterior services contractor serving Western Washington since 2002, has opened a new location in Seattle. This expansion marks an important milestone in the company’s continued growth and reinforces its long-standing commitment to homeowners, property managers, and commercial clients throughout Seattle and the greater King County area.The new Seattle location provides Chase Construction North West, Inc. with a dedicated base for managing projects within the city and surrounding communities. By establishing a local presence, the company is better positioned to streamline project coordination, improve response times, and strengthen communication between clients, project managers, suppliers, and field crews. This operational efficiency allows projects to move more smoothly from initial assessment through completion while maintaining consistent oversight and quality control.Founded more than two decades ago, Chase Construction North West, Inc. has built its reputation on dependable service, skilled workmanship, and an understanding of the unique roofing and exterior needs of the Pacific Northwest. The company works on a wide range of residential and commercial properties, including single-family homes, multi-family buildings, and commercial facilities. As demand for services continues to grow in the Seattle area, the new location helps ensure the company can meet those needs while maintaining the personalized service clients expect.“Opening a Seattle office allows us to be closer to the projects and communities we serve every day,” said Chase Beattie, Owner of Chase Construction North West, Inc. “Having a local hub improves coordination, shortens response times, and helps us stay closely connected to our clients throughout King County. It’s a natural step forward for our team and our customers.”Chase Construction North West, Inc. offers a full range of exterior services, including roof installation, replacement, and repair, commercial roofing solutions, attic insulation, siding, painting, roof cleaning, and routine maintenance. These services are designed to support long-term property performance, protect against the region’s weather conditions, and help property owners plan proactively for upkeep and repairs. All work is completed by licensed, bonded, and insured crews using quality materials and industry-approved installation methods.Beyond operational improvements, the Seattle office strengthens Chase Construction North West, Inc.’s role as a local partner in the community. The company remains focused on building long-term relationships, supporting local suppliers, and contributing to the neighborhoods it serves. With a deeper presence in Seattle, Chase Construction North West, Inc. can engage directly with clients, respond quicker to service needs, and continue delivering reliable solutions tailored to local conditions.ABOUT CHASE CONSTRUCTION NORTH WEST, INC.Chase Construction North West, Inc. is a licensed, bonded, and insured roofing and exterior services contractor serving residential and commercial clients throughout the Puget Sound region. Established in 2002, the family-owned company provides roofing installation, repair, maintenance, and related exterior services with a focus on quality workmanship, clear communication, and long-term value.

