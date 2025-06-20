Shining Stars: Over 700 Youth Celebrate Diversity and Creativity on NYC Stage

ballet dancers on stage dancers perform in traditional Qing costumes award ceremony for the International Cultural Ambassadors

More than 700 young performers took center stage in NYC, celebrating creativity, diversity at the Shining Stars International Cultural Showcase.

FLUSHING, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From June 7 to 8, 2025, the Shining Stars International Culture and Arts Week - North America Showcase and International Painting Competition Awards Ceremony brought vibrant energy to New York City. The event was organized by Zhejiang Media Group’s ZMG Youth Communication Center and Zhejiang TV Children’s Channel, and produced by Zao Learning Education More than 700 talented young performers from New York and the East Coast took the stage, sharing their talents through singing, dancing, fashion shows, music, poetry recitations, and bilingual performances in Chinese and English. The event created a dynamic platform for children from diverse backgrounds to connect, express themselves, and celebrate multicultural unity.The event also welcomed New York State Senator John Liu and representatives from New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim’s office, who joined local families, educators, and community leaders in cheering for the young performers and applauding their confidence, creativity, and passion.For many participants, this event was an unforgettable “highlight moment”, offering them not just a chance to shine on stage, but also to build friendships and embrace cultural pride.As a key stop on the Shining Stars global tour, the New York showcase sets the stage for the grand global showcase this summer in Hangzhou, China, where selected performers will collaborate with peers from around the world, participate in a cultural summer camp, and share their personal “Stories of Global Youth Friendship.”

highlight video of the Shining Stars NY talent showcase

