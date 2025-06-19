YU2SHINE’s 'I’m in Business, Time to Thrive' Welcomes Global Thought Leaders to Empower Spiritual Entrepreneurs

Time to Thrive YU2SHINE.com

Special guests Dr. Joe Vitale, Dr. Remina Panjwani, and Bryan Gallinger join live sessions designed to empower entrepreneurs with tools for business mastery

Prosperity is not something you have to get; it is something you tune into.” — Bob Proctor

BURKE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- YU2SHINE , the transformational personal development company founded by award-winning intuitive and success coach Dr. Victoria Rader, proudly announces an expansion to its signature Quantum Freedom™ membership. The live monthly business series “I’m in Business, Time to Thrive ” now features exclusive appearances by global thought leaders, including Dr. Joe Vitale (featured in The Secret), Dr. Remina Panjwani of Optimized Wellness, and Bryan Gallinger, founder of Be Great.This powerful program integrates emotional and spiritual tools, soul guidance, and actionable business mentorship to help entrepreneurs move from struggle to aligned success. Participants receive access to advanced strategies including money laws, EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique), meditation, and practical steps for business growth.“This isn’t just a mastermind—it’s a movement,” says Dr. Victoria Rader, PhD in Metaphysical Studies. “Our mission is to help entrepreneurs heal, align, and thrive—by integrating mindset, energy, and strategy through tools that truly empower me.”Part of the Active mE tier of the Quantum Freedom membership, the program offers a dynamic platform where members learn directly from master-level guests while participating in live Zoom sessions, healing circles, spiritual genes coding, and the acclaimed Manifesting Lab. Every session is designed to unlock personal and professional potential using a fusion of energy work, practical wisdom, and transformational coaching.“YU2SHINE has become the first choice for spiritual entrepreneurs seeking real growth,” said Phillip McClure, entrepreneur and guest speaker. “What’s unique here is the combination of the intuitive with the actionable—something I believe is the future of conscious business.”Quantum Freedom™ includes three membership tiers—Aware mE, Active mE, and Abundant mE. The Active mE tier, priced at $2,999/year, offers full access to live monthly workshops and special guest experiences, along with early entry to international retreats, including recent journeys to Egypt and other sacred destinations.Members also gain access to YU2SHINE’s award-winning Empower-mE intuitive app, offering 24/7 soul guidance, mini meditations, emotional healing tools, and habit tracking to support spiritual and business alignment on the go.“We’re empowering leaders to build businesses that are both prosperous and purposeful,” adds Dr. Rader. “With the right energetic alignment and conscious strategy, anyone can thrive.”To learn more about “I’m in Business, Time to Thrive” and join Quantum Freedom™, visit: https://yu2shine.com or quantumpersonaldevelopment.comAbout YU2SHINEFounded by Dr. Victoria Rader, YU2SHINE is a transformational coaching company helping individuals heal, grow, and thrive through the power of quantum personal development. Programs combine energy work, emotional healing, business mentorship, and spiritual expansion, and are supported by a global community and the Empower-mE app, an award-winning intuitive tool for daily alignment and success.

