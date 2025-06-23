American Infrastructure Holding Corp. (CGrowth Capital, Inc.) Announces Receipt of Safety Award From Department of Labor

CGrowth Capital

US Dept of Labor Mine Safety and Health Admin provided Company a Certificate of Achievement in safety for 37,721 hours worked without lost workday injury

American Infrastructure Holding Corporation (OTCMKTS:CGRA)

HAZARD, KY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Infrastructure Holding Corporation, (OTC: CGRA ) (“AICO” or the “Company”), a company focused the on the mining and production of critical minerals and resources needed for infrastructure, manufacturing, technology, and defense, is excited to announce today that it has received a safety award from the United States Department of Labor and the Mine Safety and Health Administration for the exceptional achievement of 37,721 employee hours worked without a lost workday injury at the Company’s Carnegie 2 underground mine located in Kimper, KY.This award is in addition to the numerous other safety awards the Company has received over its years of operations, including the highest safety award in the industry, the Sentinels of Safety Award, which was provided in 2019 by the National Mining Association (the NMA) for its outstanding safety performance for its mining operations located in Letcher County, Kentucky. NMA’s Sentinels of Safety Award recognizes mineral mining operations in various categories for recording the most hours worked at a mining operation within a calendar year without a single lost-time injury. A minimum of 4,000 hours is required for award consideration. The Company’s mining subsidiary, Deane Mining LLC, received this award for its underground, room and pillar carbon mining operation located in Letcher County, Kentucky.Tarlis Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of American Infrastructure, commented, "Safety and environmental compliance is a key focus of our operations and how we set these facilities up for the future. Over the course of our business operations, we have received over $30 million of environmental bond releases for our reclamation work and environmental stewardship, and we have achieved multiple safety awards for the safety in our operations that has been a constant focus of our team. We are excited to work with future contractors and mining operators that desire to operator our mining complexes and mining operations to continue to maintain this same track record of safety and environmental concern, while generating value for our shareholders along the way.”The products extracted from the permits owned and controlled by the Company are essential to national security and are needed to secure our supply chains in the United States and with allied nations. These permits include access to:- Metallurgical coal: Produced from the Company’s West Virginia and Kentucky assets, which is an essential input and resource utilized in the steel manufacturing process. The carbon obtained from coal is blended with iron ore in the steel formation process. Coal was recently deemed as a critical mineral by the presidential administration, making it entitled to federal funding and deregulation- Iron ore: Produced from our upcoming Jamaica permit and is the second essential ingredient that is utilized in the steel manufacturing process.- Vanadium: Also produced from our upcoming Jamaica permit and is used in a number of high value applications including as an additive to steel, enhancing its strength, toughness, and resistance. It is also used in applications such as ferrovanadium, superconducting magnets, ceramics, and vanadium redox batteries.- Titanium: Also produced from our upcoming Jamaica permit and is used in jet engines, aircraft parts and spacecraft.About American Infrastructure Holding Corporation (OTC: CGRA)American Infrastructure Holding Corporation is a next-generation supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of raw materials that feed the infrastructure marketplace with a focus on steelmaking materials. American Infrastructure has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon are concentrated as well as iron ore and vanadium assets in Jamaica. The Company is focused on running a low-cost model centered on growth that provides significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure markets. For more information visit americaninfracorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Infrastructure Holding Corporation’s control. The words “believes”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “continue”, “seeks”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “estimates”, or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.Company Contact:info@americaninfracorp.com

