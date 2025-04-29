CGrowth Capital Announces Change of Name to American Infrastructure Holding Corporation

CGrowth Capital

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CGrowth Capital Inc., (OTC: CGRA ) (“CGrowth” or the “Company”), a company focused the on the mining and production of critical minerals and resources needed for infrastructure, manufacturing, technology, and defense, is pleased to announce that it has completed its name change to American Infrastructure Holding Corporation with the Secretary of State of Delaware to better reflect the growth direction of the business.Tarlis Thompson, CEO of American Infrastructure Corp. stated, "We are thankful for the hard work of our service providers and team to complete the name change of CGrowth Capital to American Infrastructure. Corporate branding is an important part of our growth strategy, and we are working hard behind the scenes to set the company up the right way to grow the business both organically and through acquisition as opportunities present themselves. We are also in the process of changing our ticker with OTC and FINRA to better reflect the new name change”.The products extracted from the permits owned and controlled by the Company are essential to national security and are needed to secure our supply chains in the United States and with allied nations.- Metallurgical coal: Produced from the Company’s West Virginia and Kentucky assets, which is an essential input and resource utilized in the steel manufacturing process. The carbon obtained from coal is blended with iron ore in the steel formation process. Coal was recently deemed as a critical mineral by the presidential administration, making it entitled to federal funding and deregulation- Iron ore: Produced from our upcoming Jamaica permit and is the second essential ingredient that is utilized in the steel manufacturing process.- Vanadium: Also produced from our upcoming Jamaica permit and is used in a number of high value applications including as an additive to steel, enhancing its strength, toughness, and resistance. It is also used in applications such as ferrovanadium, superconducting magnets, ceramics, and vanadium redox batteries.- Titanium: Also produced from our upcoming Jamaica permit and is used in jet engines, aircraft parts and spacecraft.The name change notification has been submitted to FINRA and is pending regulatory approval. During this review and approval period with FINRA, the Company name listed on the OTC marketplace may be different than the name listed with the Delaware Secretary of State.About American Infrastructure Holding CorporationAmerican Infrastructure Holding Corporation is a next-generation supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of raw materials that feed the infrastructure marketplace with a focus on steelmaking materials. American Infrastructure has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon are concentrated as well as iron ore and vanadium assets in Jamaica. The Company is focused on running a low-cost model centered on growth that provides significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure markets. For more information visit americaninfracorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter , and LinkedIn Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Infrastructure Holding Corporation’s control. The words “believes”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “continue”, “seeks”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “estimates”, or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.Company Contact:info@americaninfracorp.com

