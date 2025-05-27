American Infrastructure Holding Corporation Provides Update on Share Exchange with American Infrastructure Corporation

CGrowth Capital

Shareholders of American Infrastructure Corporation will receive 60 million common shares and approximately 10 million Series A Preferred.

American Infrastructure Holding Corporation (OTCMKTS:CGRA)

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Infrastructure Holding Corporation, (OTC: CGRA ) (“CGRA” or the “Company”), a company focused the on the mining and production of critical minerals and resources needed for infrastructure, manufacturing, technology, and defense, is pleased to announce it has finalized its merger with AIC along with share distribution to shareholders of AIC.As part of the transaction, AIC shareholders are is expected later this week to complete the distribution of approximately 60 million common shares and 10 million Series A Preferred shares of CGRA to its shareholders of record as of December 31, 2024. These shares represent the full equity exchange for the sale of 100% of AIC to American Infrastructure Holding Corporation (Formerly CGrowth Capital, Inc.).At the time of the transaction, American Infrastructure had 17,337,385 common shares outstanding, all of which were exchanged for a combination of Common stock and Series A Preferred Stock of CGRA. Each AIC shareholders will receive, for each common share held, 3.46073 common shares and 0.57679 Series A Preferred shares of CGRA, rounded to the nearest whole share. Each Series A Preferred share carries an initial conversion ratio of 1,256 shares of common share of CGRA.Mark Jensen, Executive Chairman of American Infrastructure, commented, "The distribution of CGRA's common and preferred shares marks one of the final steps in completing the merger with AIC. We expect this share exchange to be fully completed with our transfer agent later this week. Once completed, AIC shareholders will begin to see CGRA common and preferred stock reflected in their brokerage accounts or registered directly with the transfer agent. In parallel, CGRA is also working with FINRA to officially change its name and ticker of the company to American Infrastructure Holding Corporation.”More information on the sale of AIC to CGRA can be found in American Resources’ Form 8-Ks dated January 6, 2025 and February 4, 2025.The products extracted from the permits owned and controlled by the Company are essential to national security and are needed to secure our supply chains in the United States and with allied nations.- Metallurgical coal: Produced from the Company’s West Virginia and Kentucky assets, which is an essential input and resource utilized in the steel manufacturing process. The carbon obtained from coal is blended with iron ore in the steel formation process. Coal was recently deemed as a critical mineral by the presidential administration, making it entitled to federal funding and deregulation- Iron ore: Produced from our upcoming Jamaica permit and is the second essential ingredient that is utilized in the steel manufacturing process.- Vanadium: Also produced from our upcoming Jamaica permit and is used in a number of high value applications including as an additive to steel, enhancing its strength, toughness, and resistance. It is also used in applications such as ferrovanadium, superconducting magnets, ceramics, and vanadium redox batteries.- Titanium: Also produced from our upcoming Jamaica permit and is used in jet engines, aircraft parts and spacecraft.The name change notification has been submitted to FINRA and is pending regulatory approval. During this review and approval period with FINRA, the Company name listed on the OTC marketplace may be different than the name listed with the Delaware Secretary of State.About American Infrastructure Holding Corporation (OTC: CGRA)American Infrastructure Holding Corporation is a next-generation supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of raw materials that feed the infrastructure marketplace with a focus on steelmaking materials. American Infrastructure has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon are concentrated as well as iron ore and vanadium assets in Jamaica. The Company is focused on running a low-cost model centered on growth that provides significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure markets. For more information visit americaninfracorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Infrastructure Holding Corporation’s control. The words “believes”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “continue”, “seeks”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “estimates”, or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.Company Contact:info@americaninfracorp.com

