WDE Seeks Public Comment on Wyoming Charter School Authorizing Board Chapter 1 Rules

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education is seeking public comment on the proposed Chapter 1 Rules pertaining to 21-3-301 through 21-3-314: Charter Schools – Uniform Procedures, Fees, Costs, and Charges for Inspecting, Copying, and Producing Public Records. Comment may be submitted online or via email to elaine.marces@wyo.gov, until 11:59 p.m. on August 4, 2025.

All public comments will be recorded verbatim on the Secretary of State website, including the submitter’s name and city of residence, as part of the rules promulgation process. See the public comment form to view the statement of reasons for the changes and the strike and underline versions of the rule sets.

– END –

Media Contact:
Linda Finnerty, Chief Communications Officer
307-777-2053
linda.finnerty@wyo.gov

