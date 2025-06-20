Top CVBBA Business Brokers Honored at the 2025 Annual IBBA Conference

These annual awards highlight the dedication, professionalism, and results-driven performance of our top producers.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Carolinas–Virginia Business Brokers Association ( CVBBA ) is proud to recognize the following members who were honored for their outstanding achievements at the 2024 International Business Brokers Association IBBA ) Conference held in Orlando, Florida. The International Business Brokers Association(IBBA) is the largest international nonprofit association operating exclusively for individuals and firms engaged in Business Brokerage.These annual awards highlight the dedication, professionalism, and results-driven performance of our top producers. Their leadership strengthens our profession and helps elevate the visibility and credibility of business brokerage throughout the Carolinas and Virginia.“This year’s submitted deals represented a cumulative transaction value exceeding $2 billion—an extraordinary achievement,” said Emily Bowler, Executive Director of the IBBA. “The economic and community impact of helping this many businesses successfully change hands is profound. Our award winners should take immense pride in their role supporting entrepreneurship, job preservation, and local economies. We offer our heartfelt congratulations to all of them.”IBBA Outstanding Producer Award:Given to those individuals who closed one or more qualified business deals totaling at least $1 million in total purchase price during the 2024 calendar year.Kent AdamsGuillermo BirminghamDerek GrayerWilliam GriswoldMike KeenBill KellyTony KhouryAndy Shah“JT” Jim TatemIBBA Chairman’s Circle Award:Given to those Individuals who closed one or more qualified business deals amounting to $3 million and above in total purchase price during the 2024 calendar year.Charles DaucourtMark HerrmannAlan HornJoe HowellMark IrionMike MayTom MorseAJ RamseyBrian YorkDustin ZeherIBBA Platinum Chairman’s Circle Award:Given to those individuals who closed one or more qualified business deals amounting to $10 million and above in total purchase price during the 2024 calendar year.Alan D. AustinRupesh BharadJoe MoormanAdam PetricoffJustin ScottoDavid YezbakIBBA Deal Maker Award:Given to those individuals who sold at least 10 qualified businesses during the 2024 calendar year.Rupesh BharadJoe MoormanJustin ScottoBrian YorkDustin ZeherFor more information about the CVBBA, visit: https://www.cvbba.com/ About the CVBBA:The Carolinas – Virginia Business Brokers Association is a non-profit corporation created to unite those engaged in the sale of business opportunities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia for the following purposes:• Maximize and enhance public awareness of the business transition profession and association members.• Promote the professional development of members through educational opportunities and networking.• Support an efficient market for the transfer of business ownership.• Develop and encourage a code of ethics among its members to set high standards of conduct and professionalism.

