Carolinas-Virginia Business Brokers Association (CVBBA) Welcomes the 2025 Board of Directors

The dedication, strategic vision, and steadfast commitment of the CVBBA Board of Directors will play a pivotal role in advancing CVBBA's mission.

I am excited as the 2025 CVBBA Board of Directors President to serve with such a highly qualified and diverse group of individuals.” — Van Daughtry, CVBBA 2025 President

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Carolinas-Virginia Business Brokers Association ( CVBBA ) is pleased to announce its 2025 Board of Directors CVBBA has an engaged board of directors, all of whom represent the business brokerage community in our three-state region of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. We’re enthusiastic about our 2025 Board of Directors - a talented and diverse group with the skills, industry knowledge, and passion to drive the CVBBA forward. Their dedication, strategic vision, and steadfast commitment will play a pivotal role in advancing our mission.Some of the ambitious goals to advance CVBBA’s mission for the CVBBA:• Expanding the Network – Strengthening connections within the business brokerage community• Enhancing Member Resources – Providing new tools and support for brokers• Advancing Industry Advocacy – Championing the profession at all levels• Educating the Public – Raising awareness about the role of business brokers and the value of the CVBBA to business brokers in the Carolinas and Virginia region“I am excited as the 2025 CVBBA Board of Directors President to serve with such a highly qualified and diverse group of individuals,” commented Van Daughtry, CVBBA 2025 president. “Our board has ambitious goals to retain and increase our membership, place a high priority on offering educational opportunities for our members, and last but not least, promote the business broker industry while imparting the value we bring to business owners." Our slogan is "We are business brokers. We are the CVBBA."The Board of Directors is comprised of the following officers and directors:Officers:President: Van Daughtry, President, Van Daughtry Consulting LLCVice President: AJ Ramsey, Managing Director & COO, Transworld Business Advisors – Eastern NCTreasurer: Joe Moorman, Director of Sales & Operations, Business Broker | Mergers & Acquisitions, Transworld Business Advisors of RichmondSecretary: Ben Shaw, Business Intermediary, Murphy Business Sales - WilmingtonPast President: Rick Chess, Counselor at Law, Chess Law Firm PLCDirectors:Joe Diggs, SVP, SBA Sales Leader, First BankRobert Fisher, Owner/Business Advisor, Transworld Business Advisors of AugustaMike Keen, Owner/President/Broker/Realtor, Sunbelt Business BrokersMike Metzger, Business Intermediary, Franchise Owner, Murphy Business SalesHeather Valeri, Founder & CEO, Meridian Business Advisors, LLC.To learn more about our board of directors, visit: https://www.cvbba.com/board-of-directors/ About the CVBBA:The Carolinas – Virginia Business Brokers Association is a non-profit corporation created to unite those engaged in the sale of business opportunities in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia for the following purposes:• Maximize and enhance public awareness of the business transition profession and association members.• Promote the professional development of members through educational opportunities and networking.• Support an efficient market for the transfer of business ownership.• Develop and encourage a code of ethics among its members to set high standards of conduct and professionalism.For more information about the CVBBA, visit: https://www.cvbba.com/

