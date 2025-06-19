Submit Release
Serbia, Egypt committed to enhancing relations in field of labour, employment

Minister of Labour, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs Milica Đurđević Stamenkovski met with Minister of Labour of the Arab Republic of Egypt Mohamed Gobran in Cairo today to discuss enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the fields of social policy, labour migration and worker protection.

