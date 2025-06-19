Serbia continues efforts to strengthen its international position

Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Đurić stated in Taormina today that the accession of Balkan countries to the EU is of great importance to Serbia, both from a security standpoint and in terms of economic development, given the region’s enormous growth potential.

