Barnwell Tissue Solutions establishing operations in Barnwell County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Barnwell Tissue Solutions, a tissue manufacturer, today announced it is establishing operations in Barnwell County. The company’s $12 million investment will create 50 new jobs.

Barnwell Tissue Solutions plans to purchase the existing tissue mill located at 285 Midfield Road in Barnwell. The company will manufacture large paper rolls from recycled paper, which will be converted into away-from-home tissue products.

Operations are expected to be online in the third quarter of 2025. Individuals interested in joining the Barnwell Tissue Solutions team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

QUOTES

“Barnwell Tissue Solutions, a proud member of the ST Group of companies, is honored to expand our manufacturing footprint into Barnwell, South Carolina. This acquisition reflects our commitment to investing in rural American communities and creating high-quality manufacturing jobs – particularly for local residents. We are excited to partner with the community to build a skilled workforce and generate long-term economic opportunity. We extend our sincere thanks to the visionary leaders at both the state and county levels whose support made this project possible. Together, we look forward to shaping a vibrant future for Barnwell County.” -Barnwell Tissue Solutions Owner Sahil Tak

“This $12 million investment is a vote of confidence in South Carolina’s business climate and manufacturing expertise. By revitalizing an existing tissue mill in Barnwell County, Barnwell Tissue Solutions will restore 50 valuable jobs to the community. We are proud to welcome this company to our state and look forward to its continued success.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today’s announcement is another indication that companies continue recognizing the benefits of doing business in our state. We are excited to welcome Barnwell Tissue Solutions to one of our state’s rural communities and look forward to the positive impact it will make in Barnwell County and beyond.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Barnwell Tissue Solutions will bring good jobs and investment to our county. On behalf of Barnwell County, we look forward to providing a business-friendly home for their operations for years to come. Every good job created represents a brighter future here in Barnwell County.” -Barnwell County Council Chairman Freddie Houston

“SouthernCarolina Alliance welcomes Barnwell Tissue Solutions to our diverse array of manufacturers in the region. We appreciate the good direct jobs and investment this operation will bring to the region, as well as the opportunities it will provide in indirect jobs and economic stimulation in Barnwell County and the surrounding area.” -SouthernCarolina Alliance President and CEO Danny Black

“The city of Barnwell is excited about the announcement of Barnwell Tissue Solutions opening a plant in our community. We are looking forward to working with Barnwell Tissue Solutions and forming both an economic as well as a community partnership that will help us both grow now and in the future.” -Barnwell Mayor Ron Still

