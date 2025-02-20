Enterprise Shift to Private AI With KAOPS

KAOPS provides broad access to AI language models within a secure corporate ecosystem.

Nethopper Unveils Major KAOPS Upgrade to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Private GenAI

KAOPS (lets) businesses securely integrate their private data, delivering tailored AI-driven insights while ensuring complete data protection and controlled access to a smarter, more valuable AI.” — Chris Munford, CEO and Founder of Nethopper

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nethopper today announced a significant upgrade to its KAOPS (Kubernetes AI Operations Platform), enabling enterprises to deploy and operate private Generative AI (GenAI) with unprecedented speed and security. This KAOPS upgrade addresses the growing demand for AI capabilities that maintain data privacy and reduce implementation time from months to days.Organizations are increasing GenAI investments ( 88% in 2025) as executives demand fast deployment and quick ROI. However, data privacy is a major concern, with 66% citing it as a top-3 AI risk ( BCG AI Radar survey ). KAOPS offers enterprises a secure path to democratize AI within their private environments, directly addressing these data privacy risks. With KAOPS, companies can build, deploy, and manage private generative AI experiences with the performance, data privacy, and security that public AI services simply can't match – ultimately delivering superior, customized AI results.“Using ChatGPT for business without private data is like scrolling YouTube or Instagram without an account—you get plenty of content, but it’s not personalized or truly useful," said Chris Munford, CEO and founder of Nethopper. "KAOPS changes that by letting businesses securely integrate their private data, delivering tailored AI-driven insights while ensuring complete data protection and controlled access to a smarter, more valuable AI.”Key Features of the KAOPS UpgradeThe latest version of KAOPS offers:- Rapid deployment of AI models in secure, private environments- Flexibility to choose any datacenter, cloud, Kubernetes, model, GPU, or private data source- A ChatGPT-like experience for employees, with secure access to private data- Comprehensive software suite for immediate AI utilization- Autoscaling capabilities to control and observe cloud resource costsAddressing Enterprise AI ChallengesKAOPS tackles critical concerns in enterprise AI adoption:- Data Privacy and Security: Enables AI deployment within corporate networks, eliminating risks associated with public AI services.- Time to Value: Allows IT departments to deliver AI capabilities to employees within days to address growing need for quick deployment and measurable results.- Cost Reduction: Minimizes the need for additional hiring and optimizes resource utilization- Compliance: Provides complete control over data access and AI resultsFor more information about KAOPS: https://www.nethopper.io . You can also request a demo: (617) 819-8009 or info@nethopper.io.

