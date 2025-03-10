Nethopper Helps Sway AI Deliver Predictive 'No-Code' Insights to Business Teams

Sway AI selects KAOPS platform as key building block for AI infrastructure and operations Sway-AI empowers users with no-code tools for building predictive applications. KAOPS provides centralized control to manage AI infrastructure efficiently.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nethopper , providing robust infrastructure and observability for AI applications, today announced Sway AI, a pioneer in no-code AI applications, is now utilizing the Nethopper KAOPS platform. This powerful combination enables businesses to efficiently develop and operate private predictive analytics and generative AI applications using the latest AI models, including LLMs, within a secure, full-stack environment.About the CollaborationNethopper and Sway AI share a mission to make AI more accessible for businesses. Sway AI empowers users with no-code tools for building predictive applications, while Nethopper's KAOPS provides centralized control to manage AI infrastructure efficiently. This collaboration enables Sway AI to deploy solutions quickly across multiple clouds, automate infrastructure management to reduce costs, and focus on driving business outcomes rather than operational details.Quotes from Leadership“Partnering with Nethopper allows us to further our mission of democratizing access to predictive analytics," said Hassan Ahmed, Ph.D., Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Sway AI. "With KAOPS, we can ensure that our customers' AI workloads are optimized for performance and cost-efficiency—critical for businesses scaling their AI machine learning initiatives effectively.”“We're thrilled to join forces with Sway AI to make AI more accessible than ever," saidChris Munford, CEO and Founder of Nethopper. "Sway AI delivers powerful predictive insights while Nethopper automates the supporting AI infrastructure. Together, our no-code approach breaks barriers, empowering businesses that once thought AI was out of reach.”About Sway AISway AI was founded on the promise that every business should be empowered to harness the potential of AI. By providing a no-code environment that ensures compliance with data governance regulations, Sway enables organizations to build powerful applications that solve real business problems efficiently while accelerating growth. For more information, visit www.sway-ai.com About NethopperFounded in 2021, Nethopper is a leading enterprise GenAI infrastructure company providing KAOPS platform for secure, scalable private AI. KAOPS enables organizations to deploy, operate, and access AI language models where their data lives, reducing the time, cost, and risk of AI adoption. KAOPS platform provides a secure, infrastructure-agnostic solution, making AI a practical reality for security-conscious organizations. Learn more at www.nethopper.io or contact info@nethopper.io.

