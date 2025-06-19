Business Reporter: Anchoring innovation in clean and trusted data

How SAP business technology platforms can enable data governance integration

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, SAP BTB expert Bluestonex talks about why accurate, clean data and data governance frameworks are key to the success of AI analytics, automation and AI deployments. Organisations often sidestep data governance in a rush to innovate or they build their data-driven digital solutions on flawed or insufficient data, which backfires when the time comes to upscale. Businesses embarking on a digital transformation journey, however, must remember that if the data fed into models is inaccurate, outdated, incomplete or duplicated, automation will falter, decision-making will arrive at the wrong conclusions and KPIs will be either misleading or disappointing.The alternative to stalled data analytics and AI projects is investment in data governance frameworks and MDM (master data management) tools – software solutions that help organisations maintain quality data across systems and applications. D ata integrity achieved through the deployment of these tools is paramount not only to compliance with data protection regulations but also to processes related to product traceability and global reporting. One of the smoothest ways of incorporating data governance solutions into data management workflows is building them on the SAP business technology platform (BTP). These integrations come with the additional benefits of accelerated data processing, reduced implementation costs, as well as built-in validation and automation capabilities.When implementing data governance, organisation should start by identifying high-impact data domains, assigning responsibility and introducing clear rules while also leveraging scalable master data tools – many available on platforms such as SAP BTP – which can help automate and enforce the process, providing visibility and control as transformation expands.To read a case study on how a scalable data governance solution built on SAP BTP helped an organisation tackle the problems that emerged when upscaling their SAP ERP system, click here About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About BluestonexAs a member of the SAP AppHaus Network, Bluestonex is passionate about creating innovative software that transforms the way businesses interact with SAP technology. As SAP Gold Partners and teams of certified Business Technology Platform (BTP) experts, the company empowers organisations to harness the full potential of their SAP BTP investments, ensuring they remain ready for the future. Bluestonex’s area of expertise ranges from digital innovation (extension & integration) via SAP BTP to enterprise user experience to the development of tools (Maextro) and value adding software for SAP ERP.

