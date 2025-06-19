Iowa’s Unemployment Rate Rises Slightly to 3.6 Percent

Iowa Workforce Development Communications

For Immediate Release

Date: June 19, 2025

Contact: Jesse Dougherty

Telephone: 515-725-5487

Email: communications@iwd.iowa.gov

Printer Friendly Version (PDF)

Labor Force Participation Rate Increases to 67.3 Percent Amid 3,900 New Workers

DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.6 percent in May, up from 3.5 percent in April, despite 3,900 Iowans joining the labor force. The labor force participation rate rose to 67.3 percent, up from 67.2 percent in April. Meanwhile, the U.S. unemployment rate remained at 4.2 percent.

The total number of unemployed Iowans increased to 62,400 in May from 60,700 in April.

The total number of working Iowans increased to 1,669,100 in May. This figure is 2,100 higher than April and 5,700 higher than one year ago.

“Iowans continued to rejoin the labor force in May, with nearly 4,000 people who were previously on the sidelines coming back to launch their search for a new career,” said Beth Townsend, Executive Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “IWD is well positioned to help connect these people seeking employment with career planners who understand how to work one-on-one to help match those individuals who want to work with the employers who need their skillsets. Despite some pullback in May, Iowa employers currently have more than 49,000 open jobs posted on IowaWORKS.gov.”

Seasonally Adjusted Nonfarm Employment

In May, businesses in Iowa lost 5,200 jobs, lowering total nonfarm employment to 1,593,300. Private service industries were responsible for most of the decline, although goods-producing firms decreased slightly as well. Public education offset some of this loss, fueling a gain of 1,000 jobs added, mostly at the local level. This month’s loss erases two previous consecutive months of job gains in March and April.

Professional and business service industries decreased by 1,200 jobs since April. This drop was fueled by losses in administrative support and waste management industries; this sector led all others in terms of jobs lost. Financial activities also decreased by 1,200 jobs, lowering this sector to a level not seen since February 2015. This sector produced minor gains over the last two months totaling 800 jobs. Private education services decreased by 1,000 jobs in May, which was the same for the combined trade and transportation super sector.

Iowa’s manufacturing sector continues to lead in annual jobs lost (-8,400). Durable goods-producing factories have been responsible for most of this decline (-5,900). The professional and business services sector is down 4,600 jobs over the past 12 months. Administrative support and waste management is responsible for a majority of the drop (-2,800). Conversely, health care and social assistance continues to trend up despite a slight decline this month. This sector has gained 4,600 jobs over the past 12 months. Other services is up 2,100 jobs. Industries in this sector include repair and maintenance, civic and social organizations, and other personal services.

Employment and Unemployment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data Change from May April May April May 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Civilian labor force 1,731,600 1,727,700 1,713,200 3,900 18,400 Unemployment 62,400 60,700 49,800 1,700 12,600 Unemployment rate 3.6% 3.5% 2.9% 0.1 0.7 Employment 1,669,100 1,667,000 1,663,400 2,100 5,700 Labor Force Participation Rate 67.3% 67.2% 67.1% 0.1 0.2 U.S. unemployment rate 4.2% 4.2% 4.0% 0.0 0.2 Nonfarm Employment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data Total Nonfarm Employment 1,593,300 1,598,500 1,601,500 -5,200 -8,200 Mining 2,200 2,100 2,200 100 0 Construction 86,600 86,900 85,500 -300 1,100 Manufacturing 216,300 216,900 224,700 -600 -8,400 Trade, transportation and utilities 310,400 311,400 312,600 -1,000 -2,200 Information 18,000 18,200 18,100 -200 -100 Financial activities 104,800 106,000 106,400 -1,200 -1,600 Professional and business services 141,800 143,000 146,400 -1,200 -4,600 Education and health services 243,200 244,500 239,100 -1,300 4,100 Leisure and hospitality 142,300 142,900 143,900 -600 -1,600 Other services 57,600 57,500 55,500 100 2,100 Government 270,100 269,100 267,100 1,000 3,000 Date Above Subject to Revision

Unemployment Insurance Claims for Iowa % Change from May April May April May 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Initial claims 7,456 7,963 8,259 -6.4% -9.7% Continued claims Benefit recipients 16,723 20,248 12,628 -17.4% 32.4% Weeks paid 40,281 52,563 34,098 -23.4% 18.1% Amount paid $21,363,238 $27,862,791 $17,552,442 -23.3% 21.7%

MEDIA ALERT: Local data for May 2025 will be posted to the IWD website on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Statewide data for June 2025 will be released on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

