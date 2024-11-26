rSTAR Technologies Named to Exelon Honor Roll 2024

Honor Roll Spotlights Companies that Share Exelon’s DEI Values

WESTMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- rSTAR Technologies , a leading system integrator, has been named to the 2024 Exelon Honor Roll . This prestigious recognition highlights businesses that are advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) within their organizations and communities.Exelon, the nation’s largest energy provider by customer count, annually recognizes business partners who are making significant strides in promoting DEI. The Exelon Honor Roll serves as a platform to showcase the efforts of these businesses and inspire others to follow suit. rSTAR is among five IT service providers honored this year. Other firms named to the 2024 Honor Roll include companies in the banking, insurance, professional services, investment, and legal fields.“Exelon remains committed to ensuring we are a workplace and community partner where everyone can have equal access to opportunities,” said Exelon Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jeanne Jones. “Exelon’s DEI Honor Roll is a chance for us to champion our business partners and their drive to deliver meaningful change across their industries and our shared communities.”"We are thrilled to be named again this year to the Exelon Honor Roll," said Danny Asnani, Vice President, Client Engagement, rSTAR Technologies. "At rSTAR, we believe that diversity and inclusion are essential for driving innovation and success.”rSTAR is a minority and woman-owned system integrator. Its employees represent a global talent base with deep technology and industry experience.This is the second consecutive year that rSTAR has been named to the Honor Roll. rSTAR has been lauded for its focus on excellence and diversity in all areas of business. The company emphasizes the values of service and equity and exemplifies them in all of its activities.rSTAR offers flexible, remote work opportunities, which helps attract a diverse workforce. The company’s leaders encourage all employees to participate in technology training and certification programs. rSTAR partners with Genesys Works, a non-profit providing pathways for high school students in underserved communities, and employees participate in many hands-on volunteer activities at several Chicago-area nonprofit organizations throughout the year.Vivek Ahuja, Vice President of Technology for rSTAR, said, “We are committed to fostering an environment where all employees feel valued and have equal opportunities for growth and development."For more information about rSTAR Technologies, please visit www.rstartec.com About rSTAR Technologies: rSTAR is a full-service specialized system integrator built to transform leaders in asset-intensive industries, such as energy and utilities, manufacturing, high-tech, and others into business value all-stars by focusing on digital transformation initiatives. With over 20 years of experience in Oracle, Microsoft, Google, and Salesforce, the company provides consulting, implementation, cybersecurity, and services for AI, CX, integration and automation solutions.

