The path to 10,000+ new homes at Concordia

Two significant milestones have been reached for the rezoning of land north of Adelaide that will provide more homes for tens of thousands of South Australians over the next few decades.

The Minister for Planning has approved the draft outline for the Concordia Basic Infrastructure Scheme which will see the development take a significant step forward in delivering well-planned growth for the regions.

In line with this announcement, the code amendment for a new master-planned community at Concordia is now open for public consultation,

The infrastructure scheme will ensure that essential infrastructure such as roads, bridges, stormwater management, water, sewerage, electricity and communications networks are planned, funded and delivered in step with new residential developments.

The innovative scheme will address the challenges of fragmented land ownership and multiple developers by providing a coordinated and transparent approach to infrastructure delivery.

By establishing clear funding arrangements and responsibilities before rezoning and development occur, the scheme ensures that all landowners and developers contribute equitably to the cost of infrastructure needed to support the new community.

This approach not only streamlines the development process but also prevents the piecemeal delivery of infrastructure that has previously led to delays and inconsistencies in other growth areas.

The Malinauskas Labor Government has identified about 995 hectares of land at Concordia to be rezoned as part of the single largest release of residential land in the state’s history, along with land releases at Onkaparinga Heights, Sellicks Beach and Dry Creek.

Around 10,000 to 12,000 additional homes could be built in the Concordia growth area over the next 30 years, supporting about 25-30,000 new residents.

The draft code amendment for consultation outlines proposed land uses to support a diverse, vibrant community with:

a new town centre and multiple shopping precincts, each with a main street, providing focal points for residents and visitors to shop, work, meet and relax

a variety of housing types and densities, including affordable homes

areas of open space for recreation that also protect and enhance biodiversity and existing waterways

a new 24 hectare employment zone for business, commercial and low-impact, light-industrial activities, providing new employment opportunities

social infrastructure such as education, community services and emergency services.

New planning rules would also provide greater tree protections during and after development, as well as require trees to be planted with new housing.

The proposed code amendment also introduce a new way to reserve land for social infrastructure, such as schools, community facilities and emergency services by identifying the key essential facilities and where they could be located on a ‘land use’ concept plan.

Importantly, rezoning will not occur until infrastructure requirements, costs, funding arrangements and timing in-line with stages of the development have been finalised.

Under the scheme, an independent Scheme Coordinator will be appointed to oversee the preparation and implementation of detailed infrastructure plans and costings. The coordinator will work closely with landowners, developers, and the Barossa Council to ensure that infrastructure is delivered when and where it is needed, supporting the staged rollout of the new homes in the Concordia Growth Area.

The Concordia Code Amendment is part of the Premier’s Housing Roadmap, delivering more residential land allotments to market and providing more affordable homes for South Australians.

The community are invited to share their feedback on the draft Code amendment by 31 July 2025, to help shape the planning rules for future development in the growth area.

For more information about the draft Concordia Code Amendment and how to share your feedback, visit the YourSAy website at: https://yoursay.sa.gov.au/concordia-code-amendment.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

The rezoning and planning for Concordia is a crucial step toward providing more homes for over ten thousands South Australians over the coming decades.

The infrastructure scheme is one of the first like is in South Australia. It provides the certainty and coordination needed for large-scale developments, so we can deliver top-quality infrastructure that supports thriving new communities from day one.

By unlocking this land and ensuring infrastructure is delivered in step with new homes, we’re setting a new standard for planned, sustainable growth that benefits all South Australians.

It is important to note that the rezoning does not occur until infrastructure requirements, costs, funding arrangements and timing in-line with stages of the development have been finalised.

The rezoning and planning for Concordia is part of the single largest release of residential land in the state’s history, including land at Onkaparinga Heights, Sellicks Beach and Dry Creek.

Attributable to Bim Lange OAM, Mayor The Barossa Council

The Barossa Council has for over a year and will continue to work hand in hand with the Government and stakeholders to bring about this needed housing development.

Council is acutely aware of balancing the needs for housing supply matched with appropriate infrastructure including critical connectivity to the Sturt Highway, water, social infrastructure and open spaces for the future community.

Council welcomes the release of the work done to date by the Minister and his Government and thank them for their inclusion of Council as a critical stakeholder and the ultimate supplier of service to the new community for many many decades to come and I encourage the community to review the work and provide comment through this consultation period.