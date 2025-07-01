Goodguys Rod & Custom Association Rolls into Columbus for their 'Big One' – the Summit Racing Nationals presented by PPG

Over 6,000 classic cars and trucks take over the Ohio Expo Center for the Goodguys 27th Summit Racing Nationals presented by PPG, July 11-13 See the cool cars, cool people and good times at the Goodguys 27th Goodguys 27th Summit Racing Nationals, July 11-13

Over 6,000 classic cars and trucks take over the Ohio Expo Center, July 11-13, for the Goodguys 27th Summit Racing Nationals presented by PPG

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the world’s largest hot rodding association and producer of America’s Favorite Car Show, will be hosting thousands of classic and custom car enthusiasts for an action packed weekend, July 11-13, as over 6,000 vintage cars and trucks converge on the sprawling Ohio Expo Center for the Goodguys 27th Summit Racing Nationals presented by PPG!This is the “Big One” on the Goodguys 15 event schedule and the fairgrounds will be packed with the most incredible classic cars and trucks, top manufacturers, and the best builders in the country. To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the iconic Tri-Five Chevrolet there will be a special indoor gathering showcasing over 50 different styles of the versatile, hot rodding favorite classic Chevy.On Saturday evening the winners of the PPG Street Machine of the Year and the Classic Instruments Street Rod of the Year will be announced as part of the Goodguys “Top 12 of the Year” awards program presented by BASF. Additionally, the Goodguys Best New Product of the Year presented by In The Garage Media will be announced and the 2025/2026 Grand Prize Giveaway car, a 1940 Ford coupe built by Roseville Rod & Custom, will be unveiled!There will be plenty of exciting racing action to take in all weekend with the Goodguys AutoCross Racing Series where drivers make laps on a tight, fast track, vying for chance to win the “Forgeline Buckeye Shootout” on Saturday followed by an All American Shootout on Sunday for newer, American-made or powered vehicles. Other weekend motorsports activities include the sound and fury of supercharged racing engines during the Summit Racing Nitro Thunderfest, a tire roasting Burnout Contest on Saturday and a special Pro Street Roll-Out where uncorked, fat-tired cars rumble around the fairgrounds in a display of pure horsepower!To keep the kids happy, there is a Family Fun Zone for opportunity to romp and race on a pedal drift cart, play other games, and sign up for the free Auto World Model Car Make-and-Take. There is also a Goodgals Gallery full of locally made arts and crafts, live music, and more before diving back into a giant swap meet of vintage parts or the Cars 4-Sale Corral.If you’re looking for new parts, the best hot rod parts manufacturers will be on display across the fairgrounds and there is even a New Product Showcase where the best, most innovative new products are on display with a chance to score a Best new Product of the Year Award. To learn more about these new products, there will be two days of free tech seminars as part of SEMA’s Hot Rod Industry Alliance’s Education Days featuring lead by the experts of ten top manufacturing companies.Sunday afternoon culminates as over 100 award winners will parade through an awards ceremony, featuring Builders Choice awards selected and presented by renowned builders Revision Rods & Rides and Roadster Shop as well as over 80 more specialty awards. At the conclusion of the awards ceremony, 18 lucky finalists from across the country will select a “lucky key” and vie to win and drive away with in the Goodguys 2024/2025 Grand Prize Giveaway vehicle, a 1986 Monte Carlo SS Aerocoupe built by Goolsby Customs!This Summit Racing Nationals presented by PPG is truly the “Big One” and is an event you cannot miss! Friday and Saturday are open to ’99 and older classic cars and trucks with Meguiar’s All American Sunday welcoming all years of American made or powered vehicles. For more event information, to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: http://www.good-guys.com/ggn WHAT: Goodguys 27th Summit Racing Nationals presented by PPGWHERE: Ohio Expo Center, 717 East 17th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43211WHEN: July 11 – 13, Friday & Saturday 8am - 5pm, Sunday 8am – 3pmTICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/ggn , Purchase at the gate or onlineMEDIA INFO: Media Requests and Photo Assets

Join the Hot Rodding fun at the Goodguys 27th Summit Racing Nationals, July 11-13 in Columbus, Ohio!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.