ModusLink Corporation Announces New Facility in Shenzhen, China

ModusLink Corporation has expanded its China operations with a new facility in Shenzhen.

This new facility in Shenzhen allows us to scale our services within the region while staying close to our existing operations and major transportation infrastructure” — Fawaz Khalil, CEO ModusLink Corporation

SMYRNA, TN, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ModusLink Corporation is proud to announce the opening of a new logistics and fulfilment facility in Shenzhen, China, further strengthening its presence in one of Asia’s most critical supply chain hubs. This new site is strategically located to be able to service ModusLink’s customers China for China consumption. It enables ModusLink to offer fulfilment services as well as returns and repairs for the domestic Chinese market.“ModusLink continues to invest in strategic locations that enhance our ability to support global customer needs with speed and efficiency,” said Fawaz Khalil, Chief Executive Officer at ModusLink. “This new facility in Shenzhen allows us to scale our services within the region while staying close to our existing operations and major transportation infrastructure.”Located in LongGang District, the new site expands ModusLink’s China footprint, which already includes facilities in Waigaoqiao, Chongqing, Kunshan, Futian, and other parts of Shenzhen. The facility spans over 16,000 square feet and offers a full range of supply chain services including inbound order processing, picking and handling, and outbound logistics.The LongGang facility is strategically positioned less than an hour from ModusLink’s Futian site, Shenzhen International Airport, and Yantian Port, and only two hours from Hong Kong International Airport, ensuring rapid and flexible regional connectivity.About ModusLink CorporationModusLink Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (OTCQX:SPLP), serves the supply chain management markets.ModusLink is an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce provider, serving clients in markets such as consumer electronics, communications, computing, software and retail. ModusLink designs and executes critical elements in its clients’ global supply chains to improve speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. These benefits are delivered through a combination of industry expertise, innovative service solutions, integrated operations, proven business processes, an expansive global footprint, and world-class technology. ModusLink also produces and licenses an entitlement management solution powered by its enterprise-class Poeticsoftware, which offers a complete solution for activation, provisioning, entitlement subscription, and data collection from physical goods (connected products) and digital products. ModusLink has an integrated network of strategically located facilities in various countries, including numerous sites throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

