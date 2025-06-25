2025 North American Inspiring Workplaces winners in association with Employera announced

World’s #1 Awards Recognizing PeopleFirst Organizations

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World's #1 Awards Recognizing PeopleFirst Organizations
Announced at an exclusive event at the Dalcy in Chicago

Last night at an exclusive event in Chicago, Inspiring Workplaces Group (IW), in association with Employera, announced their Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces winners across North America - recognizing them as truly PeopleFirst organizations.

Unlike other awards which rely on completing a survey, entrants to the Inspiring Workplaces Awards were asked to provide proof of their investment in people by completing the entry form consisting of the six key elements IW believes are fundamental to creating a PeopleFirst culture, and by extension an Inspiring Workplace. They are:• Culture and Purpose• Leadership• Wellbeing• Inclusion• Employee Voice• Employee Experience.The quality of submissions this year has truly elevated the standard, marking it as the strongest ever witnessed by the independent judging panel. This reflects a significant commitment from business leaders to prioritize their people and reap the well-deserved rewards. Furthermore, it demonstrates the tangible, positive change occurring in workplaces worldwide that we have seen in entries to the Awards in other regions.Each of the six key elements were also judged separately for special recognition in each discipline.Organizations of all sizes and industries entered a category defined by how many people are within the business. The Top 100 winners were decided by an independent expert judging panel.Matt Manners, Founder, The Inspiring Workplaces Group, commented: “As Inspiring Workplaces marks its 10th anniversary, we’re proud to recognize organizations that are setting the gold standard for PeopleFirst cultures. This isn’t just a feel-good approach, it’s a fundamental business strategy. With AI reshaping the way we work and live, companies that continue to prioritize profit over people may find themselves facing short-term wins but long-term setbacks. PeopleFirst isn’t optional. It’s essential.”The North American Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces in 2025, in ranking order:#1 Ledcor Group of Companies#2 Concentrix#3 Primary Health Network#4 Stanton House#5 Tricon Residential#6 Equifax Canada#7 Altus Group#8 Breaktime Media#9 Sweetwater#10 United Federal Credit Union#11 Siemens Energy#12 Presidio#13 Novo Nordisk Canada#14 Meeting Tomorrow#15 Everise#16 I-CAR#17 SafeBreach#18 Wolverine Worldwide#19 Bisnow#20 Northbridge Financial Corporation#21 CrossCountry Consulting#22 ActBlue#23 Standing Partnership#24 Firstsource#25 HMC Architects#26 CI Financial#27 CooperCompanies#28 Tanium#29 Arity#30 TRIMEDX#31 Parkview Health#32 B&A#33 PagerDuty#34 TRM Labs#35 HealthEquity#36 Aspire#37 Synergy ECP#38 PitchBook#39 Wurzak Hotel Group#40 NextRoll#41 Businessolver#42 Staples Canada ULC#43 The Nature Conservancy#44 The Krazy Coupon Lady#45 Orion Construction#46 Vestacon Limited#47 Coalfire#48 2020 Companies#49 Ocean State Job Lot#50= Omlie#50= Scribe#51 Lexum#52 Coveo Solutions Inc.#53 Primark#54 Jackson Healthcare#55 Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc.#56 National Corporate Housing#57 Open Farm#58 IGS Energy#59AutoLeap#60 Federal Reserve Bank of New York#61 Union Pacific Railroad#62 SurveyMonkey#63 Thrivent#64 OneStream Software#65 Athena#66 COS North America#67= Reward Gateway | Edenred#67= RS#68GLIDE#69 Xalient#70 SongDivision#71 ClearCaptions#72 Royal Ambulance#73 InStride#74 Ameris Bank#75 Geographic Solutions#76 Lexipol#77 Envoy#78 American Psychological Foundation#79 Harris Computer#80 Colliers#81 APIC Consulting Services, Inc.#82 N-able#83 Sarepta Therapeutics#84 Agero#85 POD Marketing#86 Dejero#87 Included Health#88 ENTOUCH#89 Squarespace#90 Valor#91 North#92 Bone Coach#93 rf IDEAS#94 ScalePad#95 Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA)#96 ibex#97 TriWest Healthcare Alliance#98 ISAAC Instruments#99 Tata Consultancy Services#100 BCD TravelOrganization size categoriesOrganizations entered based upon the size/type of organization. The Top workplaces were announced in each category last night. They are in ranking order:Enterprise Business (5000+ employees)1. Ledcor Group of Companies2. Concentrix3. Everise4. CooperCompanies5. Staples Canada ULCLarge Business Winners (500 – 4999 employees)1. Primary Health Network2. Tricon Residential3. Altus Group4. Sweetwater5. United Federal Credit UnionMedium Business (50 – 499 employees)1. Equifax Canada2. Novo Nordisk Canada3. Meeting Tomorrow4. I-CAR5. SafeBreachSmall Business (0 – 49 employees)1. Stanton House2. Breaktime Media3. Standing Partnership4. Omlie5. GLIDEGovernment & Non-Profit1. Parkview Health2. The Nature Conservancy3. Federal Reserve Bank of New York2026 Inspiring Workplaces Awards now open for entriesIf you would like your organization to have the chance of being named an Inspiring Workplace in one or across all regions (Asia, Australia & New Zealand, Europe, Latin America Middle East & Africa, North America and The UK & Ireland), visit the 2026 Inspiring Workplaces Awards page, download the entry pack and start your entry.The deadline is February 19, 2026.SponsorshipThere are various opportunities for organisations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces. For more information, please contact matt@inspiring-workplaces.comAbout The Inspiring Workplaces GroupInspiring Workplaces is a global organisation on a mission to help businesses build, prove, and celebrate truly PeopleFirst cultures. Believing that the greatest force in business is people, Inspiring Workplaces champions cultures where belief, belonging and confidence in the future empower individuals to thrive.Through its core programs: The Inspiring Workplaces Awards, Certified PeopleFirst™ and the free Inspiring Workplaces Community — the organization celebrates, certifies and connects leaders committed to creating environments where people feel seen, valued, and prepared for the future of work.In a world where workplaces shape lives, Inspiring Workplaces exists to spotlight those who lead with purpose, because inspiring cultures don’t just transform business, they change the world.Learn more at: www.inspiring-workplaces.com For more information on Inspiring Workplaces, contact:Matt Manners+44 (0) 7799876473matt@inspiring-workplaces.comVisit our Company LinkedIn Page

