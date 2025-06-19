Potential to enhance cooperation with Egypt in multiple fields

Prime Minister Professor Đuro Macut, MD, DSc, met in Cairo with President of the Senate of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel-Wahab Abdel-Razeq to discuss strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

