Global Pet Wheelchair Market To Reach $0.65 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 8.0%

Pet Wheelchair Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025

The pet wheelchair market size has seen a substantial rise in recent years. The data indicates a growth from $0.44 billion in 2024 to $0.47 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.2%. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including an increase in pet ownership, a greater awareness of pet mobility issues, a surge in demand for pet comfort and welfare, an expansion of veterinary services, and a rise in the adoption of assistive devices for pets.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Pet Wheelchair Market Size?

Looking ahead, the pet wheelchair market's size is anticipated to continue its growth trajectory, expanding to $0.65 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 8.0%. Forecast period growth is projected to be driven by an increase in pet healthcare expenditure, a rise in the popularity of pet insurance, an aging pet population, the availability of tailored pet mobility solutions, and a surge in pet humanization trends. Furthermore, key trends such as advancement in lightweight materials, development of 3D-printed pet wheelchairs, innovation in adjustable and customizable designs, along with the rise in advanced remote monitoring for pet mobility aids are anticipated to further fuel the market.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Pet Wheelchair Market?

One primary driver behind the growth of the pet wheelchair market is the increasing awareness of pet health. Pet health awareness involves education and encouragement towards actions that support overall pet well-being, disease prevention, and early identification of health problems. The rise in pet health awareness has been fostered by a growing perception of pets as family members, contributing to higher concerns for their welfare and subsequently driving demand for pet wheelchairs, which improve mobility and quality of life for disabled pets. For instance, in January 2025, according to the London Daily News Ltd, UK pet owners spent an average of £1,486 $1,687.84 on their dogs and £1,479 $1,679.89 on their cats in 2024, illustrating the increasing pet health awareness driving growth in the pet wheelchair market.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Pet Wheelchair Market?

Key players operating in the pet wheelchair market include Doggon' Wheels LLC, Altior Healthcare OPC Private Limited, Eddie's Wheels, K9 Carts, Best Friend Mobility, OrthoPets, Bionic Pets, Chengdu Tops Technology Co. Ltd., Mintbowl, Joey's P.A.W. Inc., Animal Ortho Care, Celestaura, 3D Pets, OrthoPaws, PetAssist, Emily Pets, ILSMYSUTRA, Third Leg Mobility Aids, CALANDIS, and Enakshi. These companies are driving innovation and advancement in the pet wheelchair market.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Pet Wheelchair Market?

Emerging trends show that major companies operating in the pet wheelchair market are increasingly focusing on strategic partnerships to enhance product innovation and provide better solutions for pets with mobility issues. In August 2023, Mercedes-Benz, a Germany-based automotive manufacturer, partnered with Eddie’s Wheels, a US-based manufacturer of pet wheelchairs, to design a specialized wheelchair for Bunny, a resilient two-year-old rescue dog. This collaboration resulted in a custom mobility aid that provided both comfort and functionality, restoring Bunny's ability to move independently, improving her quality of life, and thus enhancing her adoption prospects.

How Is The Pet Wheelchair Market Segmented?

For greater depth, the pet wheelchair market covered in this report is divided by product, material, pet, distribution channel, end-use, and also within these segments.

By product, the pet wheelchair market is classified into adjustable and non-adjustable wheelchairs. In terms of material, aluminum and other materials are the two categories. By pet, the market is segmented into dogs and cats. Distribution channels include e-commerce and other distribution channels, while end-use segments include veterinary clinics, pet rehabilitation centers, and pet owners.

Among the subsegments under adjustable wheelchairs, the market is further divided into wheelchairs with adjustable height, width, length, wheelbase, and support straps. For non-adjustable wheelchairs, the subsegments include standard pet wheelchair, fixed size pet wheelchair, pre-set design wheelchair, and non-adjustable full body support wheelchair.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Pet Wheelchair Market?

Focusing on the regional aspect, North America was recorded as the sizable region in the pet wheelchair market in 2024. Asia-Pacific, however, is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. The report covers a range of regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

