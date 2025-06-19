Macao Polytechnic University Debuts in QS World University Rankings

MACAU, June 19 - QS (Quacquarelli Symonds), a renowned global higher education research institution, announced the 2026 QS World University Rankings on 19 June. Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) has made its debut on this significant list, ranking 901-950 globally, marking a significant milestone in the University’s development.

MPU Rector Professor Im Sio Kei stated that MPU has made comprehensive advancements in recent years across various areas, ranging from the educational system, academic development, institutional capacity, and faculty strength to community services, aligning with the Macao SAR Government’s moderate economic diversification strategy. By leveraging its academic strengths, the University has introduced new degree programmes, enriched its postgraduate provision, and further strengthened its integrated education system across bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral levels, featuring impressive developments in talent cultivation, scientific research, social services, and international collaboration. These dedicated efforts support the Macao SAR Government in promoting integrated development of education, technology, and talent.

Upholding the philosophy of pursuing excellence, MPU places a high emphasis on the quality of teaching and research. In recent years, its regional and international recognition and influence have steadily increased. In 2024, MPU ranked 451-460 in QS Asia University Rankings, and received accolades such as 5 Stars Rating (excellence) in overall assessment of QS Stars University Ratings, and the Global Engagement Performance Improvement Award. This year, MPU’s debut in QS World University Rankings at the rank of 901-950 confirms its educational quality in a global context.

MPU is committed to academic excellence through interdisciplinary innovations and all-round global collaboration in education provision, scientific research, and academic alliances. From establishing joint laboratories on smart city technologies and AI for health and nutrition, to participation in the Forum Association for Higher Education Management of Portuguese-speaking Countries and Regions, initiatives are in action to synergise a distinctive AI-driven innovation ecosystem at MPU. At the Engineering Research Centre of Applied Technology on Machine Translation and Artificial Intelligence, its research products are now in extensive use across the globe, contributing to the Belt and Road development and Macao’s role as a “precise connector” between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, while showcasing the recognition and tangible impact of MPU within academia and community.

Regarded as an authoritative international ranking system for higher education institutions, QS World University Rankings assess universities based on indicators measuring academic reputation, employer reputation, graduate employability, research, global engagement and sustainability, amongst others. The 2026 QS World University Rankings evaluated higher education institutions from 106 countries or regions, with over 1,500 universities included in the league table.