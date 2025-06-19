St. Albans Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release
CASE#: 25A2004219
TROOPER: Adam Martin
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06/18/2025 at approximately 1737 hours
LOCATION: US Route 2 Alburg, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant x2, DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Quentin Wright
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 18th, 2025, at approximately 1737 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks conducted a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation on US Route 2 near Rocky Lane in the Town of Alburg, VT. Troopers were able to identify the operator as Quentin Wright (34) of St. Albans, VT.
During the investigation, it was found that Wright had active court ordered conditions of release ordering Wright to not operate a motor vehicle and Wrights license was found to be under criminal suspension in the State of Vermont. Wright was also found to have multiple active warrants for his arrest.
Wright’s arrest warrants were for the initial charges of:
23 VSA 674(b) Misdemeanor 1 VEHICLE OPERATION - LICENSE SUSPENDED #1 FOR DUI
23 VSA 1201(a)(2) Misdemeanor 1 DUI #2 – INFLUENCE
Wright was placed under arrest by Troopers and then transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility in the Town of St. Albans where he was held on $1,500 bail. Wright was additionally issued a citation ordering him to appear before the Grand Isle County Criminal Court on August 7th, 2025, at 0900 hours for the charges of DLS and Violation of Conditions of Release.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 08/07/2025 at 0900 hours
COURT: Grand Isle County Criminal Court
LODGED – LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1,500
MUG SHOT: Attached
