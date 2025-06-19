Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,983 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 25A2004219

TROOPER:  Adam Martin                           

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 06/18/2025 at approximately 1737 hours

LOCATION: US Route 2 Alburg, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant x2, DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Quentin Wright                                                                         

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On June 18th, 2025, at approximately 1737 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks conducted a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation on US Route 2 near Rocky Lane in the Town of Alburg, VT. Troopers were able to identify the operator as Quentin Wright (34) of St. Albans, VT.

 

During the investigation, it was found that Wright had active court ordered conditions of release ordering Wright to not operate a motor vehicle and Wrights license was found to be under criminal suspension in the State of Vermont. Wright was also found to have multiple active warrants for his arrest.

 

Wright’s arrest warrants were for the initial charges of:

 

23 VSA 674(b) Misdemeanor 1 VEHICLE OPERATION - LICENSE SUSPENDED #1 FOR DUI

23 VSA 1201(a)(2) Misdemeanor 1 DUI #2 – INFLUENCE

 

Wright was placed under arrest by Troopers and then transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility in the Town of St. Albans where he was held on $1,500 bail. Wright was additionally issued a citation ordering him to appear before the Grand Isle County Criminal Court on August 7th, 2025, at 0900 hours for the charges of DLS and Violation of Conditions of Release.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 08/07/2025 at 0900 hours             

COURT: Grand Isle County Criminal Court

LODGED – LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility  

BAIL: $1,500

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more