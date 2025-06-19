St. Albans Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2004219

TROOPER: Adam Martin

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 06/18/2025 at approximately 1737 hours

LOCATION: US Route 2 Alburg, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant x2, DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Quentin Wright

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 18th, 2025, at approximately 1737 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks conducted a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation on US Route 2 near Rocky Lane in the Town of Alburg, VT. Troopers were able to identify the operator as Quentin Wright (34) of St. Albans, VT.

During the investigation, it was found that Wright had active court ordered conditions of release ordering Wright to not operate a motor vehicle and Wrights license was found to be under criminal suspension in the State of Vermont. Wright was also found to have multiple active warrants for his arrest.

Wright’s arrest warrants were for the initial charges of:

23 VSA 674(b) Misdemeanor 1 VEHICLE OPERATION - LICENSE SUSPENDED #1 FOR DUI

23 VSA 1201(a)(2) Misdemeanor 1 DUI #2 – INFLUENCE

Wright was placed under arrest by Troopers and then transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility in the Town of St. Albans where he was held on $1,500 bail. Wright was additionally issued a citation ordering him to appear before the Grand Isle County Criminal Court on August 7th, 2025, at 0900 hours for the charges of DLS and Violation of Conditions of Release.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 08/07/2025 at 0900 hours

COURT: Grand Isle County Criminal Court

LODGED – LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1,500

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov