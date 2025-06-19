Hong Kong Disneyland 20th Anniversary: KKday Launches Limited-Time Offers

via KKday supplier via KKday supplier via KKday supplier via KKday supplier

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of Hong Kong Disneyland’s 20th Anniversary, KKday has partnered with the resort to offer guests exclusive access to two limited-time packages, including an early bird discount and commemorative merchandise for visitors traveling between June 23 and August 15, 2025.Visitors can now enjoy 5% off selected Hong Kong Disneyland ticket packages by booking with KKday using the promo code HKDL20ASEA1. The discount applies to the following:1-Day Ticket with Complimentary 20th Anniversary Mini Party Hat (From USD 151)Includes one standard, child, or senior admission ticket (Tier 1–4). Guests who book before July 26, 2025, will receive a complimentary 20th Anniversary SouvenEAR Mini Party Hat (valued at HK$59 or less), redeemable at any merchandise store inside the park.10K Weekend – 20th Anniversary Party Edition Package (From USD 78)This special event package includes eligibility for races such as Duffy and Friends 3K, Zootopia 5K, and Pixar 10K, along with:- A race entry- Runner’s pack with event gear and commemorative accessories- A medal and an e-certificate- One or two-day park admissionThe booking window for both packages is open from June 23 to July 26, 2025. For the 1-Day Ticket offer, travel must be completed by August 15, 2025.These experiences are part of Hong Kong Disneyland’s year-long anniversary celebration, which officially kicks off on June 28, 2025. The festivities include a new castle stage show, the resort’s largest-ever parade, a 20th anniversary nighttime spectacular, themed food and merchandise, and more.What to Expect at Hong Kong Disneyland’s 20th Anniversary Celebration:To mark two decades of magic, Hong Kong Disneyland has unveiled a full slate of anniversary-exclusive entertainment and experiences . At the heart of the celebration is Disney Friends Live: Party at the Castle!, a brand-new stage show at the Castle of Magical Dreams. This vibrant concert-style performance features original music, giant balloons, dazzling LED visuals, and appearances by Mickey and Friends, Duffy and Friends, and the Disney Princesses—each in never-before-seen 20th anniversary party outfits.Guests can also catch the Friendtastic! Parade, the largest in scale ever at the resort, with 11 floats, over 100 performers, and more than 30 beloved Disney characters. The celebration continues into the evening with Momentous: Party in the Night Sky!, a reimagined version of the park’s iconic nighttime spectacular. For the first time, castle projections will extend down Main Street, U.S.A., enhanced by synchronized drones, illuminated water projections, pyrotechnics, lasers, and more—transforming the park into a fully immersive 360° visual experience.Ready to immerse yourself in magical celebrations? Get your tickets on KKday

